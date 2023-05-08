You can now buy and sell hot restaurant reservations at this new site

Reservations are free, but at some of the most popular dining destinations aren’t that easy to reserve. And now you can buy them—introducing Appointment Trader.

Potong, Sorn, Jay Fai—these are a few of the restaurants that come to mind when you think of places that are hard to book. Some need you to stand in line for hours, and others require you to make months of planning in advance. But when you’re rich enough, why should you have to?

[Hero and featured image credit: no_name_noodle/Instagram]

You can now buy and sell restaurant reservations at this new site

Appointment Trader, despite the website looking like it’s one from a very rough tech startup, allows you to bid on reservations. Gone are the days where you had to fight for a spot and plan for months ahead. Just call up your company and book a table for this Friday.

The website includes a whole list of highly-revered dining establishments, as well as hotels, spas, and wellness services. As expected, the higher in demand a restaurant is, the higher price you have to bid. And boy, they can get pricey.

Want to grab a quick lunch at No Name Noodle? It’s $100 on an off day. Don’t want to queue up at Jay Fai? Minimum bid is $110 a table. Don’t want to go through all the difficult processes of Sorn’s international reservation system? $105 minimum will do the trick.

Apart from Bangkok, you can also pay for reservations at top establishments across the world that are also famous for their difficulty to book, such as Don Angie New York and Nobu Malibu.

You can find the full experience and book and bid on your own at Appointment Trader.