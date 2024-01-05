Writer, actress, and funny woman Atsuko Okatsuka is touring the world, and will be landing in Bangkok this March 2024. Tickets on sale now.

Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka is coming to Bangkok this March

Atsuko Okatsuka is known for her eccentric delivery and how she naturally turns her interesting daily life stories into comedy. Her crowd work is loved so much that she got her own standup special on HBO, being only the second Asian American woman to do so, after Margaret Cho. Later, she was listed as one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch for 2022” and her standup special received a lot of positive reviews from her audience, as well as in the press.

As part of her “Full Grown Tour,” she is confirmed to be coming to Bangkok, spreading laughter and joy at Aksara Theatre, Ratchatewi, on 28 March 2024. Atsuko will be telling stories about her time growing up — how she has now figured out and perfected everything from doing laundry to her relationship with the family.

Tickets are on sale now at THB 1,950. After her appearance in Thailand, Atsuko will be appearing in other countries in Asia, such as Hong Kong and Singapore, before moving on to Australia and New Zealand.

You can find more information, as well as ticket sales at iFLYER.

[Hero and featured image credit: atsukocomedy/Instagram]