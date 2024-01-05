facebook
Home > What's On > News > Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka is coming to Bangkok this March
Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka is coming to Bangkok this March
What's On
05 Jan 2024 06:11 PM

Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka is coming to Bangkok this March

Vichayuth Chantan
Writer, Bangkok

Writer, actress, and funny woman Atsuko Okatsuka is touring the world, and will be landing in Bangkok this March 2024. Tickets on sale now.

Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka is coming to Bangkok this March

Atsuko Okatsuka is known for her eccentric delivery and how she naturally turns her interesting daily life stories into comedy. Her crowd work is loved so much that she got her own standup special on HBO, being only the second Asian American woman to do so, after Margaret Cho. Later, she was listed as one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch for 2022” and her standup special received a lot of positive reviews from her audience, as well as in the press.

As part of her “Full Grown Tour,” she is confirmed to be coming to Bangkok, spreading laughter and joy at Aksara Theatre, Ratchatewi, on 28 March 2024. Atsuko will be telling stories about her time growing up — how she has now figured out and perfected everything from doing laundry to her relationship with the family.

Tickets are on sale now at THB 1,950. After her appearance in Thailand, Atsuko will be appearing in other countries in Asia, such as Hong Kong and Singapore, before moving on to Australia and New Zealand.

You can find more information, as well as ticket sales at iFLYER.

[Hero and featured image credit: atsukocomedy/Instagram]

Bangkok Entertainment News HBO
You might also like ...
Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka is coming to Bangkok this March

Vichayuth Chantan

Writer, Bangkok

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended for you

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.