A Disney princess concert is coming to Bangkok this December

You’re never too old to wish upon a star. As you’re waiting for your prince to come, watch your childhood come back to life at ‘Disney Princess – The Concert’ in Bangkok this December.

[Hero and featured image credit: Live Nation Tero]

‘Disney Princess – The Concert’ comes to Bangkok this December

For generations, Disney‘s music has been the soundtrack to the lives of many. There are countless times that we have stepped into the shower and sang our hearts out. It’s like stepping into a whole new world—like at last you see the light as you look at your reflection for the first time in forever, before draping yourselves in clothes with all the colours of the wind. Alas, you need to let it go as you step outside into the real world, wondering how far you’ll go.

Presented by Disney Concerts and AEG Presents Asia, ‘Disney Princess – The Concert’ has performed in over 100 cities all over the world. As part of their Asia leg, they’re coming to Bangkok on 2-3 December 2023 at Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre. Just in time for a slightly less hot weather during the year. Not enough to build a snowman, but just enough to fully feel the fantasy.

The cast includes Broadway favourites Aisha Jackson (Anna in Frozen, Snow White in Once Upon a One More Time), Steffanie Leigh (Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins, Liane D’Exelmans in Gigi), Krysta Rodriguez (Cinderella in Into the Woods, Meg in the world premiere of Disney’s Hercules), and Anneliese van der Pol (Belle in Beauty and the Beast and Chelsea Daniels on the Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven/Raven’s Home) combine forces in this concert of a lifetime, joined by their Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof) and enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy (Moulin Rouge).

Note that this production does not feature costumed princesses, but Broadway performers appearing onstage as themselves. Each programme takes around two hours with a 20-minute intermission. Tickets are priced at THB 2,000-3,500.

Ready your carriage, adjust your tiaras, and step into the woods. The evening, for lack of a better word, will be supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Just be careful not to leave your glass slipper on the steps on your way out.

You can find out more information, as well as ticket sales at ThaiTicketMajor.