Culture
21 Nov 2023 05:49 PM

Dua Lipa’s ‘Houdini’ takes over Bangkok — here are all the participating venues

Vichayuth Chantan
Writer, Bangkok

Catch her or she’ll go — Houdini by Dua Lipa is taking Bangkok by storm as a number of venues are offering special deals inspired by the track. Whether you want a drink or you want to get your nails done, you’ll find a little bit of Dua for yourself. Here’s how.

Dua Lipa is an icon for many things. After signing with Warner Bros. Records in 2014, she has been producing banger after banger. Her debut album featured New Rules that topped the UK charts, along with hits such as IDGAF and Be The One.

Her second album Future Nostalgia contains songs that can only be described as all peaks and no valleys, including Physical, Levitating, and Don’t Start Now. Both of her albums remain, to this day, the most streamed albums by female artists on Spotify. And who could forget her hit dance track on the Barbie movie?

Now, with her new single Houdini, the marketing queen is doing a collab with various places in Bangkok. Whether you’re a girl on the go or a gay on the way, there’s bound to be something that fits your lifestyle. Here are the places that are honouring Houdini by Dua Lipa with special deals in Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: Dua Lipa/YouTube]

13 spots in Bangkok offering special deals in honour of Dua Lipa’s Houdini single release

Image credit: rapirabicolor_official/Instagram

Rapi-rabi

Get a THB 500 coupon for a red hair makeover at Rapi-rabi.

Image credit: nail_it_th/Instagram

Nail It! Tokyo

Win a THB 250 coupon to get your nails painted red at Nail It! Tokyo.

Image credit: Warner Bros. Music

Gelato Elementary

Gelato Elementary unveils a limited edition Red Lemonade flavoured gelato.

Image credit: Warner Bros. Music

The Rolling Pinn

The Rolling Pinn offers “Ribbon Queen Cake” all in red adorned with black ribbons and white pearls.

Image credit: Warner Bros. Music

FV

Find “Watermelon Crispy Jelly” with Thai-style watermelon-flavoured jelly — crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside — at FV.

Image credit: Warner Bros. Music

Smoked by Chef Pam

Try “Spaghetti Red Sauce” served at the ever-popular meat joint, Smoked by Chef Pam.

Image credit: Warner Bros. Music

Cha Bar

Cha Bar releases “Lemon Honni Cream Cheese” for a refreshing day ahead.

Image credit: Warner Bros. Music

The Cassette Coffee Bar

Try the “Truly Ruby” at The Cassette Coffee Bar for an experience that is really, truly, ruby.

Image credit: Warner Bros. Music

Brewginning

Sip on the “Red Cool Cold Brew” at Brewginning, because we all love strawberry with our morning coffee.

Siamaya Chocolate

The quintessential red velvet cake, along with the new “Coconut Daiquiri Mocktail” topped with a strawberry, is available at Siamaya Chocolate, in honour of Houdini.

Image credit: Warner Bros. Music

Honest Mistake Bar

The red-coloured “Catch Me or I Go” cocktail, with exclusive Dua Lipa merch in limited supply, is also available at Honest Mistake Bar.

Image credit: Warner Bros. Music

Ba Hao

Ba Hao is serving up a “Shangria-la,” a twist on the classic Sangria with a lot of aromas.

Midsummer Night’s Dream

Lastly, Midsummer Night’s Dream gives us “Melted Into Thin Air”, “Viva Magenta”, and “Arrows & Traps,” respectively, as part of Dua Lipa’s Houdini activations in Bangkok.

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
