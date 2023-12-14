Chef Ton and Chef Vicky Cheng to open ‘EA Chef’s Table’ at Sathorn’s Empire rooftop

Exciting news for fine dining enthusiasts have arrived just in time for Christmas. Earlier today, real estate group Asset World Corporation (AWC) announced its partnership with two of Asia’s most acclaimed chefs, Chef Thitid ‘Ton’ Tassanakajohn and Chef Vicky Cheng, to launch the EA Chef’s Table on the 56th floor of The Empire in Sathorn. The new venture will be accompanied by EA Gallery (%Arabica, qraft, and Onggi), as well as Nobu Bangkok on the top floor.

Sathorn’s The Empire is seeing a real revamp in recent months, with the opening of many new dining outlets causing a stir not just amongst its nearby office dwellers, but by the general foodie community of Bangkok, too. Set to take this buzz to new heights, quite literally, the announcement of fine dining experiences at The Empire’s ‘EA’ space will surely add to the excitement.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: AWC]

Chef Ton and Chef Vicky Cheng to transform Sathorn’s The Empire rooftop with ‘EA Chef’s Table’

The newly-announced ‘EA Rooftop’ will take over the 55-58th floor of The Empire, aiming to present a “global lifestyle culinary experience.” The EA Rooftop will be set over more than 8200sqm, including 2500sqm of outdoor rooftop space, marking it as one of the world’s largest food and beverage destinations, right in the heart of Bangkok’s business district.

EA Gallery and Nobu Bangkok

The 55th floor will be known as the ‘EA Gallery,’ with an %Arabica coffee store, 手 qraft oriental brunch and bakery, Korean eatery Onggi, and a “unique speakeasy bar.”

The 57-58th floors will see the partnership between AWC and Nobu Hospitality for Nobu Bangkok. It will serve as the world’s highest and largest Nobu outlet, as well as the first and only one in Thailand. Despite it’s location in Sathorn, diners will still be able to enjoy views of the Chao Phraya River, given it’s unique location at the very top of The Empire.

EA Chef’s Table

In between EA Gallery and Nobu Bangkok, lies ‘EA Chef’s Table’ on the 56th floor. This venue will be Thailand’s first Thai rooftop restaurant, and the highest Chinese restaurant created by the chefs of acclaimed Michelin-starred restaurants.

Chef Ton, celebrity and chef-owner of the Michelin-starred Le Du and Nusara (ranked numbers one and three on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023, respectively), Chef Ton will be at the helms for the Thai restaurant here. Embracing “the pinnacle of Thai cuisine,” diners are set for an incredibly elevated Thai dining experience. Drawing inspiration from the Chao Phraya River, the restaurant will serve “river-infused cuisine” amidst outdoor “floating” seating, an outdoor grill show-kitchen, and a cocktail bar.

Meanwhile, Chef Vicky Cheng of Hong’s renowned VEA and Wing restaurants will bring a concept of “redefined Chinese tradition” to Thailand’s highest Chinese restaurant on the same floor. Here, the restaurant will feature a signature tea bar, private dining rooms, and “dramatic views” of the Bangkok city skyline. Renowned for merging rich culinary heritage with modern techniques, the chef notes, “I am profoundly connected to Thailand since childhood…The prospect of opening my first restaurant outside Hong Kong here in Bangkok fills me with great honour and overwhelming gladness.”

Whilst further details on the dining destination are yet to be unveiled, EA Chef’s Table is already noted to be a place for “food lovers, gourmets, chef admirers, and discerning tourists.”

At the time of writing, %Arabica at EA Gallery is already in operation. The remaining stores at EA Gallery will open at the beginning of 2024.