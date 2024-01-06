Things to look forward to this 2024, fingers crossed

A lot of things can happen in a year. For 2024, these are the events that will happen in Thailand and around the world, and some that we’re manifesting.

2023 had not been the best year we could have hoped for. Wars raged on, earthquakes hit the middle east, and Bebe Rexha released new music. But good things also emerged from all the chaos. It was a great year for talent to shine in the entertainment industry. Technological advances, activism efforts, and leaps in the world of healthcare — all in one year.

Here’s to 2024 being a year we never forget, for the right reasons. Here are some things that are going to happen, and some that will require some thoughts and nondenominational prayers.

Events to look forward to this 2024, fingers crossed

Coldplay ‘Music Of The Spheres’ World Tour in Bangkok

3-4 February

Coldplay is touring the world as we speak, and landing in Bangkok for a show a lot of Bangkokians are looking forward to. They added a new date on 4 February after the the date prior was already sold out, and tickets are still available. If you already snagged a ticket, we also know what else you need to prepare.

Usher is headlining Super Bowl 2024

It’s already confirmed that R&B icon Usher will be headlining the Super Bowl 2024. Many say he’s quite an unconventional choice to headline, but no one can deny his impact on the industry. We know his hits, we can sing them, and we know that he will surely light up the stage. Yes, like a dynamite.

Thailand could achieve marriage equality this year

Just a couple weeks ago, the parliament voted in favour of all four drafts of the marriage equality bills. Of course, the bills will have to go through rounds of debate before they can be approved and signed, ready to be implemented. This could mean that Thailand may achieve marriage equality as soon as 2024.

Met Gala 2024 unveils the theme of ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’

Fashion has a rich, fascinating history, and we’re looking back on it under Met Gala’s theme for 2024. They aim to bring out over 200 costumes and accessories from the institute’s permanent collection, with “iconography related to nature, which will serve as a metaphor for the fragility and ephemerality of fashion,” as stated on the Met website. Expect exquisite designs from fashion houses old and new, as well as men in black suits as usual.

Drag Race Thailand finally returns for third season

Start your engines, as Drag Race Thailand is officially confirmed for the third season after a four-year hiatus. While no dates are confirmed yet, it’s official that drag extraordinaire Pangina Heals will be one of the hosts, although there is no news from Art Arya if she’ll be joining the judges’ panel. It’s high time Thai drag is shown to the world again.

20th anniversary of some of the most iconic chick flicks ever made (Mean Girls, White Chicks, 50 First Dates, and more)

People often associate the golden age of cinema with the late 20s to 60s. All we’re saying is that Alfred Hitchcock couldn’t make The Notebook, and Billy Wilder couldn’t create 13 Going on 30. As we dive into our nostalgia and lament our ages, let us go back and rewatch these classics — it’s these movies that made our simpler times filled with joy and a lot of dialogue to quote. Together, we could still make fetch happen.

Manifesting Taylor Swift coming back to Bangkok

Picture it: Bangkok, 2014. Taylor Swift‘s The Red Tour was going on, and Bangkok was one of the destinations. People were so excited, and it didn’t take long for the tickets to be sold out. Suddenly, a coup d’etat took place, BEC-Tero announced the cancellation of the concert “due to recent events in Thailand,” and Taylor never came to Thailand ever again. Following Singapore, here’s manifesting she’ll come back in 2024.