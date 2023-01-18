FKJ to perform in Bangkok as part of his Asia Tour 2023

FKJ, or French Kiwi Juice, is bringing his instruments onto the Bangkok stage as part of his Asia tour. The concert will take place at CentralWorld Live on March 2, 2023.

Although it’s not his first time playing in Bangkok, the news of this uniquely talented musician/singer returning for an Asia tour still shakes us with excitement. This time, songs from his most recent third studio album, Vincent (2022), will likely be featured as part of the set. After the show in Bangkok, the artist is booked to continue his show at Clockenflap Festival in Hong Kong and Wanderland Music and Arts Festival in Manila.

Having achieved prominent public recognition after “Tadow”, FKJ makes music that can be defined as New French House, blending jazz, soul, funk, R&B and electronic into his own experimental style. He launched his first studio album, French Kiwi Juice in 2017, followed by Ylang Ylang EP in 2019 and Just Piano in 2021.

The multi-instrumentalist is usually seen playing solo on the stage, swapping between his trusted saxophone, keyboards, guitar, drum kit, and so much more.

FKJ Asia Tour 2023 Live in Bangkok will take place at CentralWorld Live on March 2, 2023. Pre-sale tickets are priced at THB3,000; door tickets at THB3,500. Get your ticket here.

[Hero image credit: FKJ; featured image credit: Defiance Entertainment]