Gentle Monster to open in Bangkok this 25 August

Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster is opening its first flagship store in Thailand at Emquartier this 25 August. Here’s everything we know.

Set to open this August 25, the first flagship store in Thailand will occupy a 340 sqm space in Emquartier, marking another milestone for the luxury brand’s success. Drawing inspiration from its signature futuristic and avant-garde aesthetics, the store promises to echo the brand’s experimental approach to design.

Gentle Monster’s fans can eagerly anticipate an array of exclusive offerings, including the Bold Collection with its galactic motifs, as well as the collaborative collections with the French luxury house, Maison Margiela.

To commemorate its store launch in Bangkok, the brand is set to release a ‘Bangkok Limited Edition’ collection this coming September.

Originating from Seoul in 2011, Gentle Monster, founded by Hankook Kim, has consistently captivated audiences with its unconventional beauty and boundary-pushing designs.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Gentle Monster / Facebook.]