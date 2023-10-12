LSA Opinion: Halloween 2023 costume ideas, inspired by 2023 pop-culture

It was Squid Game in 2022, and it will likely be Barbenheimer in 2023: Halloween costumes inspired by pop-culture are always a massive hit. This week, the Lifestyle Asia team gathers at the costume shop to discuss their own fancy dress ideas, centred around the best memes, relentless mockery, and all the random mania we’ve witnessed this year.

All in good, light-hearted fun, there have been countless moments to pull from for this year’s Halloween 2023 pop-culture costumes. Whilst TV shows and movies offer plenty of outfit inspo (Barbie, Oppenheimer, Wednesday, Succession, The Bear, we could go on), there have also been many meme-able moments that would make for a memorable Halloween. A lot of them don’t even require much effort, and won’t break the bank at the costume store.

You could go for obviously iconic moments like Beyonce during her Renaissance tour, or as a fashionably iconic moment like Dressed-up Hailey alongside Dressed-down Justin. You could go for a group costume, such as Taylor Swift’s squad, or a scandalous costume like Cardi B throwing a microphone into the crowd. For a local touch, why not go as a ballot box, as a nod to those very interesting Thai elections?

Whichever way you like to dress, we’re here to give you some fresh Halloween 2023 costume ideas. It was tough for us to narrow down to one idea (Nepo Baby? AI Yearbook? Prince Harry’s Frost Bite?) but somehow we managed. From inanimate objects to full-scale monuments, here’s our take of pop-culture costumes ideas for Halloween 2023.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: @britneyspearscustomdolls/Instagram]

Halloween 2023 costume ideas, inspired by 2023 pop-culture

Working Class Victoria Beckham

Be honest. No, no, be honest: how much did you love that exchange between David and Victoria Beckham on his Netflix show? I too work a nine to five(ish), and feel very working class as I type this into my not-the-latest-iPhone on my commute to the office. I’d like to be Working Class Victoria Beckham for Halloween 2023: big sunglasses, sharp, fashionable silhouettes, and no smile. Wherever I’m headed, you can expect me to show up in a Rolls-Royce I tried to call on Grab Luxe.

–LG, Creative Content Director



Pedro Pascal Eating a Sandwich

I’d be the Pedro Pascal Eating a Sandwich meme. Easy enough to pull off: a printed shirt, a paste-on/drawn-on moustache, a half-eaten sandwich, and a look of regret.

–ES, Senior Writer

Democracy Monument

Just like any other monument in the world, monuments are built to commemorate the loss of something. I’d love to dress myself as Thailand’s Democracy Monument–think the golden offering bowls and some paper scrolls. Like, hey, I’m still here and some might actually feel surprised of the fact that we still have democracy after the series of coups and stuff.

–PL, Features Editor

Britney with the Knives

Blonde wig, a non-matching two-piece swimsuit, and two prop knives. When people ask, exclaim “It’s Britney, B*tch,” while spinning barefoot.

–KV, Content Writer

Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet (couple’s costume)

I know for a fact that I wasn’t the only one who was shocked about these two being together. But, the pair do make a cute couple. To be Kylie, I would wear black sunnies, chunky silver dome hoops (because that’s totally in right now), a white t-shirt, and mid-rise denim jeans with Nike’s white Air Force 1. Since the look is quite basic the chunky hoops will be the main statement piece. For Tim, grab any pair of trousers, preferably black or beige (something neutral). Pair that with a white tee because we have to be matching with Kylie. Then any white socks and a nice dress shoe will do. If you want to accessorise, try a long cross necklace.

–TC, Content Writer



An iPhone 15

I’ll be an iPhone 15. I look like myself last year, but my inside has improved. A bit.

–PC, Content Writer