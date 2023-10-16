Hell’s Kitchen Thailand to heat up Thai screens this 2023

The notoriously fierce, fiery arena of culinary combat Hell’s Kitchen is now coming to Thailand. Here’s what we know so far.

Intense competition, high stakes, chefs battling it out under immense pressure, and the idiot sandwiches, fans of British chef Gordon Ramsay’s heated cooking competition show Hell’s Kitchen can now expect to see its Thai version by the end of 2023.

Hell’s Kitchen Thailand to heat up Thailand’s TV scene this 2023

Hell’s Kitchen Thailand is now under production of Heliconia H Group, the same company behind other smashing hit culinary shows like Masterchef Thailand and Top Chef Thailand. The show is scheduled to launch in 2023 on Channel 7HD, according to its official page.

The show will focus on budding chefs with dreams of opening their own restaurants, offering them a platform to showcase their skills, face real-world challenges, and undergo rigorous training.

But who will be running as Thailand’s answer to Gordon Ramsay? Well, Hell’s Kitchen Thailand has recently unveiled the faces of their hosts: the celebrity-chef Kwantip Devakula and the famous Singaporean Willment Leong, both of whom are familiar faces from Heliconia H Group’s other cooking programs.

How to apply

The applications for contestants are open now until 26 November. Here are the eligibility criteria:

Must be at least 18 years old and a resident or citizen of Thailand.

Open to professional chefs of all levels and specializations.

Culinary students from any year can apply.

No formal training required.

The applicants also need to submit a 5-10 minute video presentation to introduce themselves and their passion for cooking and showcase their skills by dishes of their choice. Send in a video clip either via the official page’s inbox or Line: @hellskitchenth.

Find out more via Hell’s Kitchen Thailand.