Hong Kong to ban disposable plastic tableware starting 2024

2024 is going to be a year without plastic as the Hong Kong government is implementing a ban on plastic products starting 2024. Here’s what we know.

The Hong Kong government is implementing a ban on the sale and use of various plastic products. This comes after amendments to the Product Eco-Responsibility Bill were passed by the Legislative Council.

The two-phase scheme will have the government ban disposable expanded polystyrene tableware at catering premises. This includes plastic straws, cutlery, plates, and straws. The first phase of the ban will take effect on April 22, 2024, which coincides with Earth Day. Restaurants will not be allowed to provide plastic cups, food containers, and covers to customers dining in. The second phase will kick off in 2025, extending the ban to takeaway orders.

Hong Kong will kick off the plastic ban on Earth Day

Hong Kong is about to get more eco-friendly with the two-phase ban on disposable plastic tableware. Plastic waste is the second largest source of municipal solid waste in Hong Kong. On average, the amount collected a day was more than 2,330 tonnes in 2021.

About 28,000 eateries in the city will be affected once the first phase commences in April next year. There is no set date for phase two, but the government noted that it would “depend on the availability and affordability of the relevant non-plastic or reusable alternatives”.

But the ban will not just affect the food and beverage industry. Hotels and airlines will also not be allowed to provide plastic bottles of water or amenities like plastic toothbrushes. Businesses that sell disposable single-use plastic products will also take a hit. Offenders will receive a penalty of HKD 2,000 to HKD 100,000.

How will the ban affect businesses and residents?

Several legislators expressed support for the ban as it will reduce the burden on landfills by about 55,000 tonnes. Greenpeace also welcomed the news stating that discussion on the matter has been going on for “about a decade”.

However, others were not too keen on the blanket ban. Legislator Peter Koon noted the inconvenience caused by banning certain plastic items, especially those in hotels and airlines. Alternatives will also cost extra for residents and tourists.

Legislator Michael Tien added that the real work will begin once the ban commences. The government will need to do extra work to introduce alternative and more eco-friendly choices to the public. In addition, they need to support affected industries to minimise the impact of their businesses.

[Featured and hero image credit: Volodymyr Hryshchenko/Unsplash]