Hong Kong’s newly-revamped Temple Street night market is now open

Hong Kong’s Temple Street just got a facelift and is now officially open to visitors. The famous street already has a reputation for various traditional performances, local snacks, and food.

Secretary for Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Kevin Yeung said they hope to mimic the night market held at the Wan Chai harbourfront. The revamped night market hopes to showcase the rich diversity of cultures that Hong Kong has to offer. At the moment, the night market will operate from 2 pm to 11 pm daily for about six months.

Bringing new life to Hong Kong’s Temple Street

There are 22 speciality food stalls and 10 mobile snack stalls along the Temple Street market that are available for visitors to enjoy. They range from dim sum to Hong Kong-style snacks and more.

In addition to local cuisine, visitors can also snack on Southeast Asian food. Plus, there are also illuminated art installations, artworks, and wall projections available at night.

New festive campaign launches in Hong Kong

As of September 2023, about 23 million people have already visited Hong Kong. Yeung is not optimistic that the tourist numbers will return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year. However, he hopes that at least 30 million travellers will come to the city by December.

In addition to the planned events and night market at Temple Street, the government announced the return of large-scale events in Hong Kong. One of the most anticipated ones is the New Year countdown on New Year’s Eve. There will be a massive fireworks show to welcome 2024. Similarly, the Lunar New Year fireworks show will also return in the coming year.

[All images credit: Steven Wei/Unsplash]