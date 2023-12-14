facebook
LSA Opinion: How to survive your office Christmas party with dignity
14 Dec 2023

LSA Opinion: How to survive your office Christmas party with dignity

Lisa Gries
Creative Content Director, Bangkok

It’s the most wonderful time for day-drinking with your boss, and hopefully not regretting it the day after. With our own office Christmas party fast approaching, the Lifestyle Asia team gathers far away from the mistletoe to discuss: how do you survive your company holiday party with style and grace?

In the calendar of any corporate cool cat, the HR department, and your CEO, there are few things as major as the office Christmas party. Hard-earned budgets are dedicated to this. Bottles of booze are transported across town for this. And somebody in sales or marketing spent weeks negotiating a deal on the venue for this. Truly, a lot more goes into the company Christmas party than you might think.

Nevertheless, office Christmas parties can be confusing. On the one hand, it’s an open bar and free food, and on the other hand, you’re on a dance floor with the person who will be signing off on your annual bonus. You’re with people you (hopefully) know and see every day, but you’re also (probably) not truly close friends with them. To groove or not to groove? To drink or not to drink? And is it a time for telling your colleagues what you really think about them?

The answer to the latter question should be obvious (no), but the others can be a tough call. What’s appropriate at a party with your superiors? How much ‘fun’ can you really have? And how damaging is it to your reputation if you don’t attend?

Based on our very own experience, the Lifestyle Asia team has a few key pointers on how to maintain clout amongst your colleagues, and how to keep your career in tact even after your Christmas party. Consider your office party etiquette class in session — and don’t take it too seriously. One of us was dancing in the rain at the last one.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Jakob Owens/Unsplash]

LSA Opinion: How to survive your office Christmas party with dignity

christmas office party tips
Image Credit: Jakob Owens/Unsplash

The most important thing is to attend

These things can be strategic, and your central strategy should be about being present. Whilst I loved the viral story in The New Yorker about “the right not to be fun at work,” I do believe there is room for work-appropriate fun at your company Christmas party. Have an open mind, and treat it like a light-hearted extension of your work day. Chat to other departments (when else do you get the chance?), and remember that it’s a party. It’s good to have some fun — just make sure it’s the kind of fun you’d be okay seeing on your company newsletter the next day.
—LG, Creative Content Director

Be fun until you get mad

Everyone’s supposed to show their ‘fun’ side rather than their boring corporate side. So, keep drinking. When you reach the point where you feel the urge to scream at your boss, leave. That way you’ll appear fun without getting yourself fired.
—PC, Content Writer

company holiday party with your colleagues
Image Credit: Sebastian Herrmann/Unsplash

Stick to your buds and make sure management sees you

Find your work buds immediately and then find a corner/table for you. Have someone scout the food and drinks so you know where to go and you can avoid crowds. Make sure you say hi to the important people so they know you’re there. If you want to leave early, leave when the music is loud and the drinks are flowing.
—ES, Senior Writer

Drink until you forget

Okay, so the trick is that a Christmas party would have different spirits, right? So grab a rum and coke, finish it, then get a gin and tonic, then a bottle of beer and a glass of wine. Play your cards correctly and you won’t even remember the details of the party by 8pm.
—KV, Content Writer

company holiday party with your colleagues
Image Credit: Toa Heftiba/Unsplash

Drink within your limits

Get drunk, but know your limit. For those who don’t drink, stick with your office bestie.
—TC, Content Writer

Wear a facial mask so people can’t see your real facial expression

With PM2.5 returning, there’s no better excuse to wear a facial mask during your company Christmas party. It’s the time when you will normally be forced to put up with colleagues you don’t like, so better hide that meh face underneath that mask.
—PL, Features Editor

LSA Opinion: How to survive your office Christmas party with dignity

Lisa Gries

Creative Content Director, Bangkok

Lisa is the Creative Content Director at Lifestyle Asia Thailand. When she’s not knees-deep in SEO analysis or editorial calendars, you’ll likely find her in downward-facing dog at the yoga studio, or immersed in conversation at a secret bar in China town. Lisa writes mostly on dining, travel, and pop-culture, and is a huge fan of soup dumplings, Riesling, and power napping — in exactly that order.

