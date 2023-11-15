As The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes just came out in cinemas all around the world, we thought it would be quite interesting to put ourselves in the shoes of the contestants. This week, the team gets strategising, and with enough planning and Dunning-Kruger effect, we have our answers of how to survive (and possibly win) The Hunger Games.

Those who have seen the movies — or nerdily, read the books — will know that there are quite a number of ways you can survive The Hunger Games. Some stick together. Some stick themselves up trees. One turned himself into a literal log with their cake-decorating skills and some plot convenience.

In the 74th Hunger Games, the audiences were swayed by the love of the two protagonists, so much so that it was the first time in history that there were two winners. Peeta who survived alongside Katniss had a total kill count of zero. So you know you just had to play your cards right.

However, the Capitol won’t just buy another wholesome love story. We need something bigger, harder, and uncut — something that will turn their wigged heads and make them let us live. We could also train hard and all that, but we haven’t really cared about being physical since Olivia Newton-John’s 1981 chart-topping hit.

So with Thailand as the perfect dystopian setting, our team shares their thoughts and delusions on how to survive (and possibly win) The Hunger Games. Read on for some impressive strategies.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Hunger Games/Facebook]

LSA Opinion: How would you survive (and possibly win) The Hunger Games?

Play the pity card

I will probably sit down and cry until someone with a soft spot for powerless creatures, like Katniss Everdeen, comes to adopt me. They can think of me as a pet that does them no good but is too pity to be left behind. I don’t think I have the guts to kill anyone in the game, but if I get killed, it will cause an uprising.

—PC, Content Writer

Use Thailand as a training ground

Thailand is the perfect training ground to train for a dystopian death match. I would train my body by dodging horrible drivers in Ratchaprasong intersection, train my mind by going to the office more, and improve my poison tolerance by downing random shots and eating grilled scorpions in Khaosan.

—VC, Content Writer

Nap and hope for the best

I have to be honest with myself: I know it’s near impossible for me to win. So I’m just gonna take a nap and hope for the best.

—ES, Senior Writer

Harness the power of manifestation

I believe in the power of manifestation, so I will manifest myself into the win here. If you can think it, you can be it. While the others are probably keen on merely surviving, I’ve got my eye on the big prize. Mind over matter, guys.

—LG, Creative Content Director

Apply girl math

Winning the Hunger Games requires thinking differently, and applying “Girl Math” as a form of psychological warfare could be an effective strategy. If you betray your district partner to the career tributes in exchange for more allies, it means you haven’t lost anyone—in fact, you’ve gained more “partners.” If you can still count the cannon sounds, it means you’ve actively participated in the killings. When the number of tributes is reduced to three, you can use your public image as a seemingly helpless, delusional girl to your advantage, striking when they least expect it.

—PL, Features Editor

Hide and seek

By hiding and hoping that they all kill each other.

—TC, Content Writer