Chinese billionaire Jack Ma has been spotted in Bangkok after months of disappearance from public view.

The co-founder and former executive chairman of Chinese multinational tech conglomerate Alibaba has been visiting several Bangkok hotspots, including Rajadamnern Stadium and Jay Fai restaurant.

Ma had disappeared from the public eye for months, following China’s crackdown on the tech sector. He had reportedly moved to Tokyo, but has since been spotted travelling to various cities around the world. Now, Bangkok has been added to the list, for what looks like a leisurely trip.

What is Jack Ma doing in Bangkok?

On Thursday, Ma was seen in the VIP area of Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, watching the renowned Muay Thai boxer Buakwa Banchamek. He later followed in the footsteps of many famous visitors to Bangkok, and got a table at Jay Fai.

The Michelin-starred street food chef wrote on Instagram, “Incredibly humble, we are honored to welcome you and your family to Jay Fai’s.”

Jack Ma is in Bangkok, and we can’t wait to see which of the city’s treasures he’s about to enjoy next.