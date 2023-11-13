Jay Park named Gucci’s newest global brand ambassador

Luxury fashion house Gucci appointed Jay Park as the newest face of the brand. Last May, the hip-hop and R&B artist hinted at his eventual collaboration with Gucci when he attended the Gucci Cruise 2024 fashion show held at Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul.

Jay Park joins current brand ambassadors Shin Min-a, Lee Jung-jae, NewJeans’ Hanni, and more. With this new venture, Jay Park expands his global appeal beyond music and into the world of luxury fashion.

Jay Park is Gucci’s new global brand ambassador

In addition to Gucci’s official announcement, Jay Park also shared the news on his official Instagram with the caption, “Ur new Gucci global brand ambassador.” He also promoted his upcoming single, ‘Why’ which will be released on November 17.

In the post, Jay Park flaunted various Gucci products from its iconic loafers to a bright blue pullover.

Regarding his new role, Jay Park said that he resonates with the brand’s “more than 100 years of history, continuously evolving in its own innovative and unique way.” He added, “I am happy to be Gucci’s global brand ambassador and to work more closely together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Park (박재범) 🇰🇷 (@moresojuplease)

A global hip-hop artist

Since entering the scene in 2008, Jay Park has showcased his talent as a singer, songwriter, dancer, and producer. He received various awards throughout his career including Musician of the Year and Best R&B/Soul Album at the Korean Music Awards. He also bagged Artist of the Year at the Korean Hip-Hop Awards. These days, it’s difficult to think of Korean hip-hop without the mention of Jay Park.

Over the years, he also became more than just an artist as the founder of multiple music labels. These include AOMG, H1GHR MUSIC, and MORE VISION. The labels support emerging artists and promote the hip-hop and R&B scenes in South Korea. He also launched his own soju brand called Won Soju.