Junny is performing in Bangkok this November

Junny is coming to Bangkok. The wait is truly over. He’s doing an Asian tour which includes Bangkok as one of the destinations.

Performing at Voice Space, Junny begins his blanc tour with later shows taking place in Singapore, Taipei, and Hong Kong. Debuting in 2018, Junny got his break in the industry cwhen Luhan from EXO recognised his exceptional talent and unique sound, encouraging him to move to Korea in pursuit of his musical dreams.

Junny’s fusion of R&B and K-pop genres has been nothing short of a revelation. Since his move to Korea, he has teamed up with the likes of Jay B, ph-1, and Kid Milli, and has worked on music from K-pop giants like SHINee, NCT Dream, Billie, EXO’s Suho and Baekhyun, and IU.

His more recent hit, “Invitation,” featuring Gaeko(개코), has surpassed 2 million views in just under two months. With over 80 million digital streams across hit singles like “Invitation,” “By My Side,” and “Movie,” Junny is quickly becoming a household name in the genre.

Fans of his music can head over to TicketMelon for the list of tickets which range from THB 2,600 to THB 6,000.