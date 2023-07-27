First look: lululemon Thailand opens today at Central World

As promised, lululemon has finally made it to Thailand after being slowed by the pandemic for four years. The first lululemon store in Thailand opens for the first time today at Central World, Floor 1, Zone Central Court.

lululemon is an athleisure brand from Canada that is known for its luon technology, a type of fabric that makes its wearers (or as they like to call them: ‘guests’) feel and move best when wearing any item. The pieces are highly elastic, breathable, durable, and most importantly, look so chic that they can be worn on any casual occasions — not just at the gym.

[Hero and featured image credit: lululemon]

lululemon opens its first store in Thailand at Central World

After observing the community of physically active Thais at Lumpini Park, lululemon knew its next stop in Southeast Asia, and its one hundredth store in Asia, had to be in Bangkok. The brand aims to help the community elevate their potential and feel their best when doing all kinds of exercises. To deepen its connection with the local community, lululemon Thailand has also introduced Tripob “Pob” Laoudom, the co-owner of Iron Hive Gym, as the first Thailand Ambassador.

Along with Pob, two key influencers are also joining the lululemon Thailand family, including Amanda Obdam and Kunamas “Ploy” Pornpratharnwech.

‘Get Into It’

A new campaign, ‘Get Into It,’ is launched alongside the lululemon store opening to encourage Thai guests to get into whatever kind of wellness they aspire to, by highlighting two star products: the lululemon Align bottoms and ABC Pants. Both these items and the inaugural campaign will be an important force to encourage ‘the Sweatlife’ that lululemon is so known for.

A first look inside lululemon store at Central World

Bangkok finally has its own lululemon store — following other Asia stores located in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Kuala Lumpur — and it’s a huge one. The Get Into It campaign showcases a range of beautiful black, white, and magenta items that will greet you right in front of the store. As you move in further, you’ll find products for yoga, running, training, golfing, tennis, hiking, and more. Some accessories are also provided, like head bands, tote bags, belt bags, caps, and many others.

The spacious fitting room offers vast space and complimenting lighting to, of course, make you look your best when trying these items on.

With so many square metres of variety, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. This is where the dedicated lululemon store advisor will come to your rescue to help you find the perfect match, according to your workout and lifestyle. The most important thing? Touch and feel the innovative materials, try on your favourite pieces, and give it a go yourself.

Find out more about lululemon Thailand here.