Lumpini Public Library unveils a new co-working space

Bangkok’s deputy governor, Sanon Wangsrangboon, recently shared updates about the library on his Facebook Page, ‘Hope Builds City‘. The latest additions include working stations equipped with electric chargers and free internet access. Moreover, the oversized window provides an abundance of natural light and overlooks the lush green park, making it a perfect backdrop to enhance your productivity.

Walking through its descending corridor, you’ll be greeted by the more lively and vibrant HSBC Children’s Library, which boasts a collection of over 10,000 books.

Decorated with varying sizes of red dots and ladybug-themed patterns, the children’s library offers an experience unlike traditional libraries. Complete with a slider, tunnel, and other visually stimulating elements, the place looks more like a mini playground.

There’s also a rooftop area where you can relax with a book during Bangkok’s more temperate days.

Lumpini Public Library is open from Tue-Sat 8.30am-7.30pm; Sun 9am-5pm.