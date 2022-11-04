A lunar eclipse will take place on Loy Krathong night this year

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) revealed that on 8 November 2022, a lunar eclipse will occur. It’s perfect for such a romantic occasion.
Loy Krathong is deemed a fun time for the whole family, with the second highest rate of teenagers losing their virginity after Valentine’s Day. And now, add a lunar eclipse to the mix, and we have ourselves a perfect opportunity for date nights.
[Hero and featured Image credit: Claudio Testa/Unsplash]
A lunar eclipse will take place on Loy Krathong this year
Here is a photo of a lunar eclipse:
Is that a lunar eclipse? Why is it red?
This is more like it.
According to the NARIT, the earth’s shadow will fall across the moon from around 3.02pm to 8.56pm Thailand local time. This means that the moon will be eclipsed for almost a full hour, from 5.44pm to 6.41pm. As things move, a partial eclipse will happen until 7.49pm, and the lunar eclipse will end at 8.56pm.
TDLR: A lunar eclipse happens when the sun, the earth, and the moon are all closely aligned. This year, it will happen on the night of Loy Krathong, the Thai festival will be even more special. Enjoy.