facebook
Home > What's On > News > A lunar eclipse will take place on Loy Krathong night this year
A lunar eclipse will take place on Loy Krathong night this year
What's On
04 Nov 2022 06:30 PM

A lunar eclipse will take place on Loy Krathong night this year

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) revealed that on 8 November 2022, a lunar eclipse will occur. It’s perfect for such a romantic occasion.

Loy Krathong is deemed a fun time for the whole family, with the second highest rate of teenagers losing their virginity after Valentine’s Day. And now, add a lunar eclipse to the mix, and we have ourselves a perfect opportunity for date nights.

[Hero and featured Image credit: Claudio Testa/Unsplash]

A lunar eclipse will take place on Loy Krathong this year

Here is a photo of a lunar eclipse:

Image credit: Brian McMahon/Unsplash

Is that a lunar eclipse? Why is it red?

Image credit: Marek Okon/Unsplash

This is more like it.

According to the NARIT, the earth’s shadow will fall across the moon from around 3.02pm to 8.56pm Thailand local time. This means that the moon will be eclipsed for almost a full hour, from 5.44pm to 6.41pm. As things move, a partial eclipse will happen until 7.49pm, and the lunar eclipse will end at 8.56pm.

TDLR: A lunar eclipse happens when the sun, the earth, and the moon are all closely aligned. This year, it will happen on the night of Loy Krathong, the Thai festival will be even more special. Enjoy.

Events Loy Krathong
You might also like ...
A lunar eclipse will take place on Loy Krathong night this year

Vichayuth Chantan

Content Writer, Bangkok

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.