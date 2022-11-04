A lunar eclipse will take place on Loy Krathong night this year

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) revealed that on 8 November 2022, a lunar eclipse will occur. It’s perfect for such a romantic occasion.

Loy Krathong is deemed a fun time for the whole family, with the second highest rate of teenagers losing their virginity after Valentine’s Day. And now, add a lunar eclipse to the mix, and we have ourselves a perfect opportunity for date nights.

[Hero and featured Image credit: Claudio Testa/Unsplash]

A lunar eclipse will take place on Loy Krathong this year

According to the NARIT, the earth’s shadow will fall across the moon from around 3.02pm to 8.56pm Thailand local time. This means that the moon will be eclipsed for almost a full hour, from 5.44pm to 6.41pm. As things move, a partial eclipse will happen until 7.49pm, and the lunar eclipse will end at 8.56pm.