Miss World 2023 goes to India for its 71st edition

One of the world’s most coveted beauty pageant, Miss World 2023, will take place in India this year.

The official announcement was made by Julia Morley, Chairman of the Miss World Organisation, Karolina, and Jamil Saidi at a press conference in Delhi’s Oberoi hotel on 8 June. Representatives of 140 countries will be present in India over 30 days. Speaking at the press conference, Karolina Bielawska, Miss World 2021 said, “We are going to spend the entire month with 140 nations here in India. I believe that you have the greatest hospitality in the entire world and it’s my second time here and you have always welcomed me with open arms. You made it feel like home. And also, India stands for the same values as Miss World. It represents diversity. I actually discovered that India shares core values like unity, respect, and kindness, something which I believe as well.”

[Hero and featured image credit: missworld/Instagram]

Miss World 2023: Date, location and venue

The date and venue for Miss World 2023 will be announced in the upcoming months. Interestingly, the 70th Miss World pageant took place at Puerto Rico’s José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in 2022.

How many countries are taking part in the beauty pageant?

A total of 89 countries will be participating in the competition. The 2023 edition of the pageant will see participants from Aruba, Australia, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, the British Virgin Islands, Croatia, Denmark, Ethiopia, Georgia, Greece, Guatemala, Guyana, India, Kazakhstan, Laos, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Montenegro, Morocco, Myanmar, New Zealand, Romania, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Suriname, Thailand and Zambia.

How can you watch Miss World 2023?

You can watch the beauty pageant live on the official Youtube channel.

Who was last crowned as Miss World?

Polish model, Karolina Bielawska was crowned Miss World 2021. She became the second Polish woman to win Miss World after Aneta Kręglicka, who won the title in 1989. Karolina is currently in India and has been busy with social work all across the country. She will also crown her successor at the Miss World 2023 event.