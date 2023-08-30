facebook
This month in memes: August 2023
30 Aug 2023

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

Music sensation Anitta proclaims that boys don’t cry, but we do hope Sam Asghari does. Here’s a roundup of the best memes of August 2022.

August saw pop girlies doing pop girly things. Cardi B made her Dominican ancestors proud with her impressive aim with the microphone, Britney Spears has divorced some guy, and Doja Cat released an album that looked like it was made in Sims 2. All of those and more, presented in the format users of X (formerly Twitter) can understand: memes.

It’s August.

Miss Cardi really swapped the mic to her good aiming arm

Bye now, Sam

It’s true, I was just gay after watching Barbie—got the membership card and everything

You know it

Harry’s House but make it spooky

Uncommon Valorant players W

And Just Like That has been renewed for the third season. We won today girlies.

We really won

Nicki really signed the deal

And your final reminder to leave Britney alone

Entertainment memes
