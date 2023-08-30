Music sensation Anitta proclaims that boys don’t cry, but we do hope Sam Asghari does. Here’s a roundup of the best memes of August 2022.

August saw pop girlies doing pop girly things. Cardi B made her Dominican ancestors proud with her impressive aim with the microphone, Britney Spears has divorced some guy, and Doja Cat released an album that looked like it was made in Sims 2. All of those and more, presented in the format users of X (formerly Twitter) can understand: memes.

This month in memes: August 2023

It’s August.

Miss Cardi really swapped the mic to her good aiming arm

Bye now, Sam

It’s true, I was just gay after watching Barbie—got the membership card and everything

You know it

Harry’s House but make it spooky

i think we’ve had enough of this era — 𝙋𝙤𝙥 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙚 (@sopopbase) August 28, 2023

Uncommon Valorant players W

Elon Musk getting booed at VALORANT Champs and the crowd starts chanting "bring back Twitter" lmao pic.twitter.com/lDoWse78YV — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 26, 2023

And Just Like That has been renewed for the third season. We won today girlies.

the fact this one minute is better than two whole seasons of And Just Like That says a lot who is the main character 😌pic.twitter.com/LzFG48lXxd — wiktoria 🎭 (@wendybyrde00) August 24, 2023

We really won

Nicki really signed the deal

THEY GOT NICKI MINAJ NOOO pic.twitter.com/wPy0JTqJ0G — kira* (@kiracantmizz) August 28, 2023

And your final reminder to leave Britney alone