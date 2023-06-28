From the abysmal series that is The Idol, to the gays losing power at the end of Pride Month, here is a roundup of the best memes in June 2023.

June is ending, so you guys can have your straight pride back now. This month, we have cringed over the dialogues in The Idol. The Titanic submersible really proved its performance to be able to submerge. And also that Netflix household password sharing thing has been a nightmare. All of those and more, you can find presented in the format we adore most: memes.

This month in memes: June 2023

June was off to a great start

Blinded by the lights

We have become Barbie, destroyer of worlds

Reading every Reddit theory, brb

Purr.

It’s what Roblox is made for

We manifested this

Everything I’ve learnt about Matt Healy has been against my will

Like why is Jacob in Black Mirror now

Ready Player One

And please don’t be using my pic without consent, omg