facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > Thailand welcomes its first New Balance flagship at Central World
Thailand welcomes its first New Balance flagship at Central World
What's On
04 Oct 2023 12:15 PM

Thailand welcomes its first New Balance flagship at Central World

Paint Chayanin

If you know what the numbers 574, 327, or 996 look like, you’ll be thrilled to know about this latest opening in Thailand. The first New Balance flagship store in Thailand is finally open in the centre of Bangkok at Central World.

It’s a good day for Thai sneakerheads and fashion trend-setters and followers. Operated by MAP Active Adiperkasa Ltd., the New Balance flagship store has landed at Central World. The classic models like 574, 327, 996, as well as the Shifted developed from the bygone classic versions and some popular models like 860, 530, and 2002R are all available to shop in the store. On the upper price range, the premium MADE in USA collection is also available here.

The spacious flagship also offers a comprehensive range of collections that aren’t limited to just sneakers. Other head-to-toe items are also available, from clothing to accessories.

The brand-new flagship just celebrated its opening with an event on 30 September 2023 with activities and shows like a New Balance Photo Booth, New Balance Cafe by Timo and Tintin, a shoe trial session, and a mini concert by Proxie.

The New Balance Thailand flagship store is located on the third floor of Central World. For more information, visit the website.

Central World Sneakers New Balance
Thailand welcomes its first New Balance flagship at Central World

Paint Chayanin

In spite of her name, Paint can't really paint or even draw. Life, for her, is a journey in search of good chocolates, fries, chicken wings, and the implication behind her fat cats' split personalities.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.