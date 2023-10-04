Thailand welcomes its first New Balance flagship at Central World

If you know what the numbers 574, 327, or 996 look like, you’ll be thrilled to know about this latest opening in Thailand. The first New Balance flagship store in Thailand is finally open in the centre of Bangkok at Central World.

It’s a good day for Thai sneakerheads and fashion trend-setters and followers. Operated by MAP Active Adiperkasa Ltd., the New Balance flagship store has landed at Central World. The classic models like 574, 327, 996, as well as the Shifted developed from the bygone classic versions and some popular models like 860, 530, and 2002R are all available to shop in the store. On the upper price range, the premium MADE in USA collection is also available here.

The spacious flagship also offers a comprehensive range of collections that aren’t limited to just sneakers. Other head-to-toe items are also available, from clothing to accessories.

The brand-new flagship just celebrated its opening with an event on 30 September 2023 with activities and shows like a New Balance Photo Booth, New Balance Cafe by Timo and Tintin, a shoe trial session, and a mini concert by Proxie.

The New Balance Thailand flagship store is located on the third floor of Central World. For more information, visit the website.