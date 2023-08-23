Thailand’s bunnies no longer have to fly to Gangnam or Hongdae to get their hands on NewJeans x Line Friends’ adorable plushies. This 2 September, the Bunini will come to you at CentralWorld.

NewJeans x Line Friends pop-up store to open at CentralWorld this 2 September

Following the combined success at their recently pop-up stores in Hongdae and Gangnam, Line Friends is bringing their iconic collaboration with the K-pop girl group to Thailand this 2 September at CentralWorld.

Satisfaction is guaranteed for Thailand’s bunnies as NewJeans x Line Friends pop up store is scheduled to run for a whole month, from 2 September – 1 October. The Play Line Friends pop-up store will be located on the first floor of CentralWorld.

For the first time, fans in Thailand can finally get their hands on a diverse range of products inspired from each member of NewJeans. These include Bunini, the adorable five bunny plushies from the K-pop girl group’s MV Asap, and Powerpuff Girl-inspired items–think phone grip locks, key chains, and stickers.

Like the other two pop-up stores in Hongdae and Gangnam, Korea, NewJeans x Line Friends pop-up store in Thailand also promises to transform the whole space to the colourful 90 aesthetics. Those who visit the store can also receive complimentary gifts like photocards, portable fans, and more.

Can’t contain your excitement any longer? Rewatch all of their latest MVs in the meantime. Until then, mark your calendars for 2 September. Stay tuned for the updates on Line Friends Thailand’s Facebook Page.