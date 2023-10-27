There are few celebrities with a dating history as rich as that of Taylor Swift. Boasting many famous names and various scandalous stories, Taylor Swift’s long list of ex-boyfriends is not only impressive, but it is also extremely well documented. This week, fresh out of watching The Eras Tour movie, the Lifestyle Asia team gets together to discuss: who is your favourite Taylor Swift ex-boyfriend, and why?

Ooh, look what you made us do. As Taylor Swift gears up for her Singapore concert, and the Taylor Swift movie has premiered in Thailand, there has been plenty of buzz around the American singer-songwriter. Her incredible musical prowess aside, eyes are not only on tickets to her performances, but on her dating life as well.

Spotted recently at the side of American football star Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has a new beau, and we couldn’t be happier for her. We also can’t help but wonder whether there will be references to the NFL, the Super Bowl, and the Kansas City Chiefs on her next album.

After all, reflecting on Taylor’s past and current relationships is not only a hobby her fans like to engage in, but also source material for some of the artist’s greatest hits. A quick run-through Taylor Swift’s discography is a quick flip through her many ex-boyfriends — toxic ghosting habits et al.

Which of Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriends did we know were trouble when they walked in? Which of Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriends were a love story and made us just say yes? Read on to find out, as we left no blank spaces — we wrote their names.

LSA Opinion: Our favourite Taylor Swift ex-boyfriend (and why)

Taylor Lautner

Just like most of us, I loved Taylor Swift when she was a country gal, and the Fearless (2008) album has always reminded me of the good old days. So has Valentine’s Day (2010) and her relationship during that period. I think they’re just adorbs as lovebirds whether in the movie or real life. “Back to December” is evidence that he didn’t do her wrong. Good job, Lautner.

—PC, Content Writer

Harry Styles

Whilst this relationship was pretty short-lived (Harry was 18, and T-Swizzle was 22), I love the idea of this young pop power couple joining forces for a few months before going their separate ways and releasing hits inspired by their time together. #Haylor gave us hits like “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Style” and “Out of the Woods,” from Camp Taylor, while Harry admits that “Two Ghosts” and “Ever Since New York” was also based on their relationship. I’m not a super fan of either of them, but I do like the idea of young love, and being muses for one another. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Harry explains it as “tipping a hat to the time together…rather than ‘this didn’t work out, and that’s bad.’”

—LG, Creative Content Director

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas, because when they were a quadruple with Selena and Nick, they were the ultimate group.

—TC, Content Writer

Tom Hiddleston

He’s one of the few exes of Taytay’s that still has a good reputation (heh) among her fans. The alleged songs she wrote about him were not critical of him, and at the same time, he also wasn’t critical of her even after their relationship had ended. As brief as their love affair was, they seemed really in love and happy.

—ES, Senior Writer

Lucas Till

I don’t normally follow the music industry–my playlist is filled with something before 2012–and the same goes to the celebrity’s love life. But I do remember Lucas from “You Belong with Me.” Funny enough, I just recently learned that both of the girls in the music videos were played by Taylor Swift herself.

—PL, Features Editor

Literally anyone except Matty Healy

Yes, I’ll even take Jake Gyllenhaal.

—KV, Content Writer