LSA Opinion: How soon is too soon to think about Christmas?

Halloween has come and gone, Starbucks has rolled out their Christmas drinks menu for the year, and Mariah Carey has announced that she is defrosting. Is the festive season already upon us? The Lifestyle Asia team grabs a hot chocolate to discuss: how soon is too soon to think about Christmas?

As retail stores start switching to their Michael Bublé playlists and tinsel starts to creep up on the corners of every supermarket, it is clear that Bangkok is gearing up for the festive season. Whilst the commercial appeal of the event needs little explanation, every year, it poses the same question: how soon is too soon to put up that tree?

[Hero Image Credit: Thomas Kelley/Unsplash; Featured Image Credit: Mariah Carey/Facebook]

We know all I want for Christmas is you, but when do I want you? The subject of premature festive decorating has long toyed with the minds of many. Whilst Camp Christmas argues that it’s never really too soon to start getting into the festive spirit, Camp Grinch argues that there is a specific time and place (24 December, in your house).

In many countries, the changing of the seasons is an obvious marker to the beginning of the festivities, but in Bangkok the 3-degree drop in temperature doesn’t have the same kind of effect. For this reason, this week we’re serving as our very own Christmas litmus test. When is it socially acceptable to start thinking, talking, or maybe even decorating for Christmas, and why?

LSA Opinion: When is it acceptable to start thinking about Christmas?

7 July

It’s never too early to think about Christmas. This holiday only comes once a year and it’s so special. You get to spend time with your family and loved ones, rewatch Christmas movies, eat delicious food, and give and receive gifts. It’s never too early to plan for gifts, whether it’s for yourself or others. It’s hard to think of a date because I always have thoughts about Christmas. It’s like the Roman Empire for me. Let’s just say 7 July.

—TC, Content Writer

1 September

I’m Filipino, so as soon as the “Ber” months start (meaning September), Mariah starts singing. She even said so herself.

—ES, Senior Writer

🗣️🗣️🗣️ Not yet!!!! I’ll allow it for my Filipino lambs though! 🐑❤️ (I don’t make the rules! 🤷‍♀️) https://t.co/qgyHI6lq37 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 2, 2023

1 November

It starts whenever Mariah Carey says it starts. Not a day earlier, not a day later. Also, stream Emotions.

—KV, Content Writer

2 November

I don’t want to think about Christmas too soon, because aren’t we all happier when we live in the moment? Okay, maybe not. But thinking about Christmas when it’s only Songkran feels disrespectful of what’s happening around you. I will only allow myself to think about Christmas when these signs come up: Sephora’s holiday sales, Thanksgiving dining promos, Starbucks’ Christmas drinks, and when it’s strawberry season in Japan.

—PC, Content Writer

15 November

Given all the premature decorating in Bangkok, it’s easy to think about Christmas around September, however my sweet spot for serious Christmas-thinking lies somewhere around mid-to-late November. This gives me a month to count down to the big day, put up a tree for a reasonable amount of time, buy presents, and — the very, very, very best part of it all — book my vacation leave at long last.

—LG, Creative Content Director

24 December

It’s just another holiday, so let’s stick to the calendar and play it simple. You wouldn’t expect Thai people to hold Songkran for a month—except if you lived in Prapadaeng, that’s another story—thinkor Thai-Chinese families to host their New Year, firing fireworks since January, would you?

—PL, Features Editor