Paris Fashion Week S/S 2024 schedule: Dates, shows, presentations, and more

The schedule for Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 was announced by governing body Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) on 28 August. Here are all the details.

According to the calendar, the prestigious fashion event will run from 25 September to 3 October. It will see as many as 67 runway shows and 41 presentations all of which will be available for digital viewing on FHCM’s website.

All about Paris Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 season will kick off with a show by Belgian fashion designer Marie Adam-Leenaerdt, who presented the first collection under her namesake brand at the Paris Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 womenswear season held from 27 February to 7 March.

Among the notable names are Peter Do, creative director of Helmut Lang, who will present a collection under his namesake label on 27 September. Do would be presenting his first collection for Helmut Lang as the opening event of the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) on 8 September.

Showcasing their first collections in Paris are former Lacoste creative director Louis Trotter for Carven and Stefano Gallici for Ann Demeulemeester on 30 September.

Rapper Future will be presenting a guest-capsule for Lanvin on 28 September. Rabanne, formerly known as Paco Rabanne, will showcase its first collection under its new name the same day.

First timers and returnees include South Korean designer Kimhēkim and Veronica Leoni’s LVMH Prize 2023 finalist Quira alongside Caroline Hú, Christopher Esber, Paloma Wool, and French outerwear brand Aigle.

At Paris, Charaf Tajer’s Casablanca will be entering the womenswear calendar in five years since its founding. Francesco Risso’s Italian label Marni, which is on a global tour since September 2022, will be holding its first show in Paris as part of its tour.

Luxury fashion brands such as Balenciaga, Balmain, Chanel, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney, and Valentino, most of whom are regulars, will also be presenting their creations on different dates at the PFW.

The S/S 2024 season will conclude with a presentation by Xuly Bët, the clothing brand founded by Lamine Badian Kouyaté.

The final calendar is expected to be released in the week of 11 September.

The complete provisional calendar of Paris Fashion Week

(All times are Paris time)

Date: 25 September

Marie Adam-Leenaerdt – 4 pm

Situationist – 4:30 pm to 7 pm

Weinsanto – 5:30 pm

Benjamin Benmoyal – 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Vaquera – 7:00 pm

Mossi – 7:30 pm to 10 pm

Pierre Cardin – 8:30 pm

Date: 26 September

Barbara Bui – 10 am to 6 pm

Peter Do – 10:00 am

Niccoló Pasqualetti – 10:30 am to 1:00 pm

CFCL – 11:00 am to 1:30 pm

Victoria/Tomas – 11:30

Mame Kurogouchi – 1:00 pm

Christian Dior – 2:30 pm

Daweï – 4 pm

Florentina Leitner – 4:30 pm

Anrealage – 5:00 pm

Pressiat – 5:30 pm

Germanier – 6 pm

Heliot Emil – 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Saint Laurent – 8:00 pm

Date: 27 September

Courrèges – 10:00 am

Caroline Hú – 11:00 am to 1:30 pm

The Row – 12:00 pm

Marni – 1:30 pm

Minuit – 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Dries Van Noten – 3:00 pm

Kimhēkim – 3:30 pm to 6 pm

Cecilie Bahnsen – 4:00 pm

Litkovska – 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Undercover – 5:00 pm

Didu – 5:30 pm to 8 pm

Acne Studios – 6:30 pm

Balmain – 8:00 pm

Date: 28 September

Uma Wang – 10:00 am

Veronique Leroy – 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Lanvin – 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Rabanne – 11:30 am

Gauchere – 1:00 pm

Chloé – 2:00 pm

Givenchy – 3:30 pm

Nehera – 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Christopher Esber – 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Rick Owens – 5:30 pm

Schiaparelli – 7:00 pm

Isabel Marant – 8:00 pm

Date: 29 September

Alexis Mabille – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Alexandre Vauthier – 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Leonard Paris – 10:00 am

Loewe – 11:30 am

Maitrepierre – 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm

Issey Miyake – 1:00 pm

Jitrois – 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Giambattista Valli – 2:30 pm

Lutz Huelle – 3:00 pm to 5:30pm

Nina Ricci – 4:00 pm

Victoria Beckham – 5:30 pm

Yohji Yamamoto – 7:00 pm

Coperni – 8:30 pm

Date: 30 September

Junya Watanabe – 9:30 am

Carven – 10:30 am

Rui – 11:00 am to 1:30 pm

Noir Kei Ninomiya – 12:00 pm

Vivienne Westwood – 1:00 pm

Ruohan – 1:30 to 4:00 pm

Hermès – 2:30 pm

Elie Saab – 4:00 pm

Paloma Wool – 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Comme des Garçons – 5:00 pm

Boyarovskaya – 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Alexander McQueen – 6:30 pm

Ann Demeulemeester – 8:00 pm

Date: 1 October

Margaret Howell – 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Dice Kayek – 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

Balenciaga – 11:30 am

Ottolinger – 1:00 pm

Akris – 2:00 pm

Valentino – 3:00 pm

Quira – 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Casablanca – 4:30 pm

Atlein – 6:00 pm

Enfants Riches Deprimés – 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Y/Project – 7:30 pm

Date: 2 October

Ungaro – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Stella McCartney – 10:00 am

AZ Factory – 11:00 am

Paula Canovas del Vas – 11:30 am to 2:00 pm

Agnès b. – 11:30 am to 7:00 pm

Zimmermann – 12:00 pm

Chen Peng – 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm

Shiatzy Chen – 1:00 pm

Louis Vuitton – 2:30 pm

Anne Isabella – 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Sacai – 4:00 pm

Rokh – 5:00 pm

Mugler – 6:00 pm

Maison Margiela – 7:30 pm

Date: 3 October

Chanel – 10:30 am

Christian Wijnants – 11:00 am to 1:30 pm

Ujoh – 11:30 am

Kiko Kostadinov – 12:30 pm

Anna October – 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Miu Miu – 2:00 pm

Aigle – 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Avellano – 3:30 pm

Meryll Rogge – 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Duran Lantink – 4:30 pm

Xuly Bët – 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm

(Hero and Featured images: Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode/@FHCM/Twitter)

This article originally appeared on Augustman Malaysia.