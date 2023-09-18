Phuket is famed for its rich culture, and that also extends to its ever-growing culinary scene. Here are the winners of Phuket’s TOP25 Restaurants Awards 2023.

The glistening beaches, the beautiful Sino-Portuguese architecture—there's a lot of reasons why many choose Phuket as a holiday destination, especially when summer rolls around. As the island offers its occupants robust natural resources, the island has also become a gastronomic destination. The culinary diversity coupled with the rich community products are things that deserve to be recognised and celebrated.

Winners of Phuket’s TOP25 Restaurants Awards 2023 announced

TOP25 Restaurants Awards 2023 prides itself as the world’s first ever dining guide to be curated by AI. With their Restaurant Rating Index, the curation is measured objectively using set standards, then enhanced by professional judgment. This will be the first time ever the dining guide makes its way to Phuket.

Helmed by Chef Ricardo Nunes, hom restaurant took the top spot for the fine dining scene of Phuket, transforming local ingredients into their “fermentation-inspired cuisine.” Following hom is the beloved fine dining L’Arôme by the Sea where Chef Yannick Hollenstein cranks out contemporary French dishes people wholeheartedly travel to taste. Chef Rick Dingen’s JAMPA closely follows as third place, then Chef Jimmy Ophorst’s PRU comes fourth. Fifth place is Samut, helmed by Chef Chatchawan Varahajeerakul who focuses on local seafood and carefully curated selection of spices.

Here is the full list of Phuket’s Top25 Restaurants Awards 2023 list:

1. hom, Fermentation Based

2. L’Arôme by the Sea, Modern French

3. JAMPA, Sustainable Cuisine

4. PRU, Natural Thai

5. Samut, Modern Thai

6. Nitan, Innovative Thai

7. Suay, Northeastern Thai

8. Black Ginger, Modern Thai

9. Jaras, Modern Thai

10. Acqua, Italian Fine Dining

11. HEH, Contemporary Australian

12. Tengoku, Japanese

13. Takieng, Authentic Thai

14. Ta Khai, Thai Seafood

15. Saffron, Classic Thai

16. Age, Classic Grill

17. Semi di Tsubu, Itameshi

18. Blue Elephant Phuket, Royal Thai Cuisine

19. Bon Pan-Asian Tapas, Pan-Asian Tapas

20. Siam Supper Club, Steakhouse

21. Akoya, Coastal Tapas

22. Baan Rim Pa, Royal Thai Cuisine

23. Talung Thai, Modern Thai

24. Su Va Na, Marine Dining

25. Big Fish, Seafood

You can find more information at Phuket’s Top25 Restaurants 2023.