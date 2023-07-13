Robinhood expands its services to offer rides too

Thai platform Robinhood is now adding fire to the competition by expanding its service line include ‘ride’ transportation services. In high competition with the very popular Grab app, here are all the details to know about Robinhood’s new ride feature.

Robinhood is Thai-owned platform by Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) that offers mainly delivery and booking services. With easy-to-use features, Robinhood is one of the rising delivery and booking platforms in Thailand, alongside Grab, Lineman, and Bolt. After successful launches of delivery and booking features, Robinhood has taken another major step into the transportation field as it launches the new ‘ride’ feature.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Robinhood]

The ride feature is currently in a trial period, available in Chatuchak, Ladprao, Ratchayothin, Kaset, and Ari areas. The official launch of the ride feature will be on 18 July 2023. Choices of vehicle are to be chosen based on customers’ preferences, from regular cars to EV premium car. Another special service is Robinhood Lady, with a woman driver to deliver a more comfortable experience for female customers. For convenience, Robinhood also allows a scheduled ride (booked in advance), too. Robinhood is also letting its first-time riders get added benefits by offering the code “RIDEZ1” to get a THB 50 discount.

Among many delivery and riding platforms in Thailand, it is inarguable that the fare of each platform increases with times. This move from Robinhood to expand its service line only benefits customers in terms of providing more options when it comes to transportation. It is intriguing to keep an eye out for the delivery and transportation platform growth, especially as Bangkokian lifestyles adapt.

You can download Robinhood on App Store and Google Play.