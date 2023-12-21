facebook
K-drama star Rowoon is heading to Bangkok for a fan meeting
21 Dec 2023 04:08 PM

K-drama star Rowoon is heading to Bangkok for a fan meeting

Kriti Nayyar

Rowoon is heading to Bangkok for a fan meeting. The fan meeting tour called ‘2024 RO WOON FAN MEETING ‘An Ordinary Day’ will be held in January 2024 across cities across Asia.

Rowoon, who recently parted ways with the Korean boy band SF9, has decided to focus on his acting career. To mark this new phase in his career, the actor is celebrating with his fans across the globe. Here’s everything you should know about upcoming fan interaction in the city.

Everything to know about Rowoon’s fan meeting in Bangkok

The Bangkok stop of ‘An Ordinary Day: 2024 Ro Woon Fan Meeting Tour’ is on 27 January at Thunder Dome Muang Thong Thani. The tickets are priced from THB 2,800 to THB 6,500 with benefits extending with each tier. Fans can take group photos with the star as well as get signed posters.

Tickets are now available on AllTicket, so make sure to snag them at the earliest.

Meanwhile, here’s the full schedule of Rowoon’s fan meeting tour:

  • Taipei on January 21, 2024
  • Bangkok on January 27, 2024
  • Hong Kong on January 31, 2024
  • Manila on March 2, 2024
  • Seoul (TBA)

South Korean star Rowoon is known for his acting chops in projects like Extraordinary You, She Would Never Know, The King’s Affection, and Tomorrow.  After entering the acting scene in 2016, he also earned the Best New Actor accolade at the 2019 MBC Drama Awards. He also bagged multiple KBS Drama Awards in 2021.

 

A post shared by 로운 (@ewsbdi)

(Hero and feature image credit: ewsbdi/ Instagram)

This article originally appeared on Travel + Leisure India.

Kriti is a stay-at-home dog mama, whose knack for telling interesting stories keeps her erstwhile monotonous life sane. A literature & journalism degree holder, you'll find her binging on Agatha Christie novels while critiquing the everyday state of affairs. On Kriti's seldom social outings, she's seen devouring coffee sangria with appetizing bread on the side.

   
