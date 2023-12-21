Saint Laurent just released a luxury cocktail set for THB 12,700

Build the bougiest home bar and be the perfect host with the Saint Laurent cocktail set, at the small cost of a Nintendo Switch OLED.

[Hero and featured image credit: Saint Laurent]

Saint Laurent just released a cocktail set for THB 12,700

Picture it: you’re throwing a party, just a small thing between you and a handful of friends. After all, you just got a new place and wanted to impress them. So you ask them if they want something to drink, and before they even say anything — bam — you whip out this beautiful silver chrome shaker adorned with the Saint Laurent signature on the side.

As you fill it with ice from 7-Eleven, you grab the — what’s that? Oh, it’s the Saint Laurent jigger that you’re pouring the gin and dry vermouth into, quickly disguising that you could only afford Gilbey’s as you already spent your savings on the cocktail set. After some world-class shaking, you pour the concoction into a Martini glass with, of course, the Saint Laurent strainer.

You then serve the shaken Martini to your guests because you forgot to buy lemon from the supermarket, and watch as your guests’ jaw drop in awe of the craftsmanship and the gorgeous metallic hue of the Saint Laurent cocktail set. After all, the 3-6 business day-delivery ensures that it arrives in time to impress your guests.

If that exact scenario is your fantasy, you’re in luck. The Saint Laurent cocktail set is available for purchase at THB 12,700. It’s part of the latest Saint Laurent Rive Droite collection, wherein Anthony Vaccarello has released a line of products from t-shirts and accessories over to homeware. Here’s a recipe for a Martini you could use.

You can find more information at Saint Laurent.