Storied perfumery Maison Françis Kurkdjian’s flagship boutique debuts at ICONSIAM

The nose behind some of the world’s most iconic fragrances ever created finally opens his Thailand flagship 13 years after launching his brand.

With so many niche perfume brands in the market lately, it’s no surprise the likes of them have descended upon Bangkok to bring locals their take on fragrances. But unlike the others, Maison Françis Kurkdjian stands out from the crowd as a house that puts the man behind its scents at the forefront of its identity.

Before Francis Kurkdjian founded his eponymous fragrance label in 2009, he was behind the scenes helping big name fashion houses create their bestselling perfumes like Jean-Paul Gaultier’s Le Mâle and Lanvin’s Rumeur. That changed when he met co-founder and CEO Marc Chaya, who was surprised by Kurkdjian’s talents yet never heard his name.

“In 2009 people were asking for something more exclusive and different, but all the industry could offer was marketing-based concepts,” said Chaya, who wanted to redefine the perfume industry by putting the perfumer front and center. “With our brand, we have no story. The man [Françis] would express his own creativity freely and fully embody the brand.”

Thais will finally have the chance to enjoy the purity of Kurkdjian’s creations at his ICONSIAM boutique, which offers an olfactory experience that is unique to Maison Françis Kurkdjian.

Create your own “Fragrance Wardrobe”

At the Fragrance Wardrobe Stations, you’ll get a chance to customise your own set of fragrances suited to different moods or occasions. “Many people say they haven’t found their signature scent, but no one has a signature shoe or haircut,” explained Chaya. “Françis decided to create the perfume equivalent of a wardrobe, the same way you’d pick different outfits for different occasions.”

You can also select from sets that have been curated by Kurkdjian himself, such as the Fragrance Wardrobe for Him and Fragrance Wardrobe for Her.

Revel in the beauty of fragrance and fine crystals

In another zone dedicated entirely to the brand’s all-time best-selling scent, you can experience the luminous and intense fragrance of the Baccarat Rouge 540 perfume in all sizes and concentrations.

Personalise your scents

But the highlight of the store is none other than the brand’s engraving station, which allows you to personalise your favourite perfume for yourself or create meaningful gift for someone you love. Whether you’ve decided to pick up a bottle of “A la rose” for yourself or “Gentle fluidity” for your loved one, putting a name to it will make that gift much more special.

Explore Françis Kurkdjian’s sensuous scents at the Maison Françis Kurkdjian boutique at ICONSIAM.