Subreddit of the Week: Watch People Die Inside

You can see the life and joy slowly fade from their eyes. Welcome to the Watch People Die Inside subreddit.

Have you ever had that moment when you realise it’s all going wrong and you can’t do anything about it? Or you have that record-scratch freeze-frame moment and you ask yourself how you got yourself into this situation? It’s never fun, but you know what is? Watching other people have that moment instead. And this subreddit is chock-full of just that.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Nipyata/Unsplash]

The Watch People Die Inside subreddit: the former Cheeto-in-Chief doing what he does best, a driver slowly sinking and dying inside, a waiter who’s having a bad day, and a TikToker caught in the act.

We’re all familiar with that sensation of dying inside, where we want nothing else but to cease from the existence or for the ground to swallow us whole. The people in these posts are the epitome of this sensation. If you think you’re having a bad day, take a gander through the posts on r/WatchPeopleDieInside. You’ll realise you probably are having a better day than you thought.

There’s a waiter here who’s simply trying to do his job but it all goes awry. There’s also the dejected sports fan who has just suffered a loss. The man in the back of the ambulance in one post thinks the worst has already passed but he’s terribly, terribly wrong. And then there’s the kid who’s gazing longingly at a woman eating ice cream.

But there is no expert in making people die inside than the former Cheeto-in-Chief himself. From making a doctor question her reality because of his pseudo-science claims to giving a journalist a hard time while shoving charts in their face, the Manchild is in his top form in these posts.

Here are some of our favourites from the Watch People Die Inside subreddit.