facebook
Home > What's On > News > Thailand to end marijuana for recreational use, says the new Thai PM
Thailand to end marijuana for recreational use, says the new Thai PM
What's On
21 Sep 2023 03:36 PM

Thailand to end marijuana for recreational use, says the new Thai PM

Porpor Leelasestaporn

After enjoying a vacuum period of smoke, cannabis proponents find themselves adrift once again as Thailand’s new prime minister Srettha Thavisin announces his plan to put an end to recreational marijuana in his interview with Bloomberg today. 

In the recent interview with Bloomberg on 21 September, Thailand’s 30th prime minister Srettha Thavisin reveals his new government’s policy to disallow any recreational use of cannabis, stringently limiting the sale for medical purposes.   

marijuana
Image Credit: Budding / Unplash.

Thailand to end marijuana for recreational use, says the new Thai PM

The policy is introduced in response to the widespread surge of drug problems, Thavisin claims. 

In June, 2022, Thailand became the first country in Asia to decriminalise marijuana. The regulations, however, never encourage nor forbid recreational use of cannabis. 

With the new government’s adamant stance on tackling drug issues, will it pull the plug for all cannabis investments? 

According to Thailand’s cannabis industry website Weed.TH, Thailand has over 5,700 dispensaries across the country. 

Currently, Thavisin has yet to reveal how the government would implement his plan to put back the recreational use for marijuana. 

Thailand Asia cannabis marijuana
Thailand to end marijuana for recreational use, says the new Thai PM

Porpor Leelasestaporn
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.