After enjoying a vacuum period of smoke, cannabis proponents find themselves adrift once again as Thailand’s new prime minister Srettha Thavisin announces his plan to put an end to recreational marijuana in his interview with Bloomberg today.

In the recent interview with Bloomberg on 21 September, Thailand’s 30th prime minister Srettha Thavisin reveals his new government’s policy to disallow any recreational use of cannabis, stringently limiting the sale for medical purposes.

Thailand to end marijuana for recreational use, says the new Thai PM

The policy is introduced in response to the widespread surge of drug problems, Thavisin claims.

In June, 2022, Thailand became the first country in Asia to decriminalise marijuana. The regulations, however, never encourage nor forbid recreational use of cannabis.

With the new government’s adamant stance on tackling drug issues, will it pull the plug for all cannabis investments?

According to Thailand’s cannabis industry website Weed.TH, Thailand has over 5,700 dispensaries across the country.

Currently, Thavisin has yet to reveal how the government would implement his plan to put back the recreational use for marijuana.