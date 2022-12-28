Thailand public holidays in 2023 to mark now (and plan vacation leave)

If there’s one good thing about living in Thailand, it’s the amount of public holidays we get. Here are the public holidays in Thailand for 2023 you need to know.
Plan your calendar and get those holidays approved. These are the public holidays for 2023, officially announced by the Bank of Thailand.
Keep in mind that some of the days are observed differently depending if you’re in private sectors or government institutions. Examples include the Royal Ploughing Ceremony and Khao Phansa Day, which are only recognised by government institutions as holidays. Plus, there are days when events fall on weekends. We might get days off on Mondays after that. Be sure to double check beforehand.
[Hero and featured image credit: Estée Janssens/Unsplash]
Thailand’s public holidays in 2023
January
- 1st, Sun, New Year’s Day
- 2nd, Mon, New Year Holiday
- 22nd, Sun, Chinese New Year
March
- 6th, Mon, Makha Bucha Day
April
- 6th, Thu Chakri Day
- 13th – 6th, Thu – Sun, Songkran Festival
- 21st Apr, Fri, End of Ramadan
May
- 1st, Mon, Labour Day
- 4th, Thu, Coronation of King Vajiralongkorn
- 11th, Thu, Royal Ploughing Ceremony
June
- 3rd, Sat, Visakha Bucha Day
- 3rd, Sat, Queen Suthida’s Birthday
- 5th, Mon, Visakha Bucha Holiday
- 5th, Mon, Queen Suthida’s Birthday Holiday
July
- 28th, Fri, King Vajiralongkorn’s Birthday
August
- 1st, Tue, Asahna Bucha Day
- 2nd, Wed, Khao Phansa Day
- 12th, Sat, Her Majesty the Queen Mother’s Birthday
- 14th, Mon, Her Majesty the Queen Mother’s Birthday Holiday
October
- 13th, Fri, Passing of His Majesty the Late King
- 23rd, Mon, Chulalongkorn Memorial Day
December
- 5th, Tue, His Majesty the Late King’s Birthday
- 10th, Sun, Constitution Day
- 11th, Mon, Constitution Day Holiday
- 25th, Mon, Christmas Day
- 31st, Sun, New Year’s Eve