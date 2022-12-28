Thailand public holidays in 2023 to mark now (and plan vacation leave)

If there’s one good thing about living in Thailand, it’s the amount of public holidays we get. Here are the public holidays in Thailand for 2023 you need to know.

Plan your calendar and get those holidays approved. These are the public holidays for 2023, officially announced by the Bank of Thailand.

Keep in mind that some of the days are observed differently depending if you’re in private sectors or government institutions. Examples include the Royal Ploughing Ceremony and Khao Phansa Day, which are only recognised by government institutions as holidays. Plus, there are days when events fall on weekends. We might get days off on Mondays after that. Be sure to double check beforehand.

[Hero and featured image credit: Estée Janssens/Unsplash]

Thailand’s public holidays in 2023

January

1st, Sun, New Year’s Day

2nd, Mon, New Year Holiday

22nd, Sun, Chinese New Year

March

6th, Mon, Makha Bucha Day

April

6th, Thu Chakri Day

13th – 6th, Thu – Sun, Songkran Festival

21st Apr, Fri, End of Ramadan

May

1st, Mon, Labour Day

4th, Thu, Coronation of King Vajiralongkorn

11th, Thu, Royal Ploughing Ceremony

June

3rd, Sat, Visakha Bucha Day

3rd, Sat, Queen Suthida’s Birthday

5th, Mon, Visakha Bucha Holiday

5th, Mon, Queen Suthida’s Birthday Holiday

July

28th, Fri, King Vajiralongkorn’s Birthday

August

1st, Tue, Asahna Bucha Day

2nd, Wed, Khao Phansa Day

12th, Sat, Her Majesty the Queen Mother’s Birthday

14th, Mon, Her Majesty the Queen Mother’s Birthday Holiday

October

13th, Fri, Passing of His Majesty the Late King

23rd, Mon, Chulalongkorn Memorial Day

December