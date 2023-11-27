Chai Phatthanasilp Building reopens as community space called ‘The Corner House’

Remember that beautiful building as you’re crossing the bridge in Charoen Krung road? Now’s the perfect time to revisit it, as they’re opening a community space named ‘The Corner House.’

[Hero and featured image credit: The Corner House]

Chai Phatthanasilp Building reopens as community space ‘The Corner House’

Located in Talad Noi area, the Chai Phattanasilp Building was first established in 1910. It was purposed into multiple venues as the eras went by: a showroom, an office, a shoe warehouse, and even a department store. It has been known in recent years for being a phenomenal place to host art exhibitions, having featured local and international artists alike during Bangkok Design Week 2022. Regardless of its use, the building has been standing proud as a historical relic capturing the attention of anyone making their way down Charoen Krung road.

Now, they’re swinging open their double doors once again as they welcome guests back with a new name and branding with The Corner House.

The Corner House is all about combining the essence of the neighbourhood — the cultural variations, the old town beauty — with the historical significance of the building itself. And what would be more fitting for the Charoen Krung area than a celebration of the arts? Third-generation heirs of the family, Sukrit ‘ Champ’ Sarirun and Titipha ‘Ping’ Sarirun, led the two-year transformation of the building into a community space and entertainment hub. Rest assured that the timeless architecture and the classic feeling the place evokes will still be intact; the integration of local talents is aimed to be a breath of fresh air blown into the building.

What can you find at The Corner House?

As of right now, you’ll find all three floors packed with art pieces, cute furniture, and more. Crack open your favourite book at the cafe inside as you bring your friends for a few rounds of board games complimentary for every guest. There’s even a little corner to browse classic vinyls and a mini-cinema to sit back and enjoy your favourite films. Seems like an afternoon well-spent.

You can find more information at The Corner House.