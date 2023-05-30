facebook
This month in memes: May 2023
30 May 2023 05:48 PM

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

From the big election to the Little Mermaid movie dropping, here is a roundup of all the spiciest memes of May 2023.

The people that think hell is the hottest place clearly haven’t been to Thailand, and now the rainy season has come in to make our travelling plans all the worse. The Met Gala also happened, plus, remember when our eyes teared up for Brimsley in Queen Charlotte? Yeah, that all happened within the span of May 2023. Let’s recap all of that with the objectively best medium: memes.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Kaushik Panchal/Unsplash]

Reminder that Sebastian’s chef song also got cut

Okay we need another spin-off for Brimsley

So the theme wasn’t “Kris Jenner?”

Electric bills went wild

Guess the heat really got to some people

And we’re still hanging on for what’s really happening

People really went to keep an eye on the ballots, and we love them for it

Omg just tag us next time

Karl rolling in his grave

They really did Sebastian dirty

Waiting for this movie to drop so it can be my whole personality

Lastly, some important stuff is happening out there somewhere, but here we are

Entertainment Social Media memes month in memes
A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
