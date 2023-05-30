From the big election to the Little Mermaid movie dropping, here is a roundup of all the spiciest memes of May 2023.

The people that think hell is the hottest place clearly haven’t been to Thailand, and now the rainy season has come in to make our travelling plans all the worse. The Met Gala also happened, plus, remember when our eyes teared up for Brimsley in Queen Charlotte? Yeah, that all happened within the span of May 2023. Let’s recap all of that with the objectively best medium: memes.

This month in memes: May 2023

Reminder that Sebastian’s chef song also got cut

i am obsessed with the little mermaid but i know i wasn’t the only one who didn’t get mad as hell at THAT part.. pic.twitter.com/DTm82XhqCl — Marcus💫CEO of Teen Titans (@y2kmarcus_) May 28, 2023

Okay we need another spin-off for Brimsley

So the theme wasn’t “Kris Jenner?”

Electric bills went wild

Guess the heat really got to some people

this block of ice is kinda like jungkook if u really think about it pic.twitter.com/CYhF7Drk80 — beefy⁷ (@BEEFYJIN) May 29, 2023

And we’re still hanging on for what’s really happening

People really went to keep an eye on the ballots, and we love them for it

Omg just tag us next time

Karl rolling in his grave

They really did Sebastian dirty

Waiting for this movie to drop so it can be my whole personality

Lastly, some important stuff is happening out there somewhere, but here we are