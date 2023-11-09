Yes, it’s the guy who sang Sexbomb. Tom Jones is heading to Bangkok as part of the ‘Stages & Ages’ Tour.

[Hero and featured image credit: Live Nation Tero]

Music legend Tom Jones is coming to Bangkok as part of world tour

Tom Jones is definitely one of the living legends of British music industry. With a career spanning over 60 years, he has amassed a lot of fans around the globe, received multiple Grammy awards, sold over 100 million records, and he’s still not stopping anytime soon.

It’s Not Unusual, What’s New Pussycat?, Delilah, Sexbomb — these hit songs swept the airwaves immediately after they were released, leading him to collaborate with a lot of prominent artists, such as Stevie Wonder, Arethra Franklin, Dolly Parton, and even Ed Sheeran.

For the first time in seven years, Tom Jones will be coming back to Bangkok as part of the Asia leg in his ‘Stages & Ages’ Tour, a celebration of the legend’s timeless hits and the mark he has been leaving on the music industry. The shows aim to show the full spectrum of his discography, including the 2021 hit Surrounded By Time that made him officially the oldest male to claim the No. 1 spot on the UK Official Albums Chart with an album of new material.

The Asia leg of Tom Jones’ tour will also see concerts in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei, and Hong Kong.

He’ll be performing at UOB Live at EmSphere, Sukhumvit, on 14 March, 2024. Tickets are priced at THB 2,800, 3,800, and 4,800. Presale are from 10am-10pm on 23 November at Live Nation Tero. General sale starts on 10am, 24 November at ThaiTicketMajor.