5 types of people you’ll meet in the office after Songkran break

As we drag our feet back to the office after 5 glorious days of Songkran break, we couldn’t help but notice and be judgemental about everyone else’s Songkran break. Here are the 5 types of Songkran holidayers you may have encountered now that you’re back at work, too.

Ah, Songkran break. The longest holiday we get in the year, and the one we feel the most sad about upon our return to the office. How’s seeing your boss again this Tuesday? How’s putting on actual clothes again after almost a week of vacation? And how’s your Instagram feed looking, as everyone is posting delayed shots of their break in Bangkok, Bali, or perhaps the hiso beauty of the Maldives?

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Lucas Mellec/Unsplash]

There are many ways to do Songkran break, and not a single one of them is wrong. Perhaps you preferred staying in the city and engaging in the water fights, or perhaps you liked using the long break to finally travel abroad. Whichever way you choose to kick it, we’ve put you in a box. Read on for the 5 types of Songkran holidayers, and see where you fit in.

The 5 types of Songkran holidayers you’ll meet in the office today

The ‘I Stayed in Bangkok and Slept’

This Songkran vacationer knows that Bangkok is often at its best during Songkran. Empty roads, plenty of GrabFood, and a marathon of sorts on Netflix. This person probably got around to organising their closet, finishing that home project, and getting all the sleep in the world. They’re back in the office looking rather refreshed, and they’ve even meal-prepped their lunch, too.

The ‘I Stayed in Thailand and Got Wet’

This person could have flown abroad during Songkran, but wanted to stay in Thailand to see what post-Covid Songkran celebrations would be all about. They probably hit up Silom, Khao San, and Siam Square, decked out in a floral shirt (which they lost), an over-priced water gun (which was worth it), and shades to cover up the hangover from the day before. They probably also have the new strain of Covid-19. Maybe get them tested.

The ‘I Went to Bali and Danced the Nights Away’

The Bali vacationer planned their Songkran break. They saw that Monday would be off, too, and they knew they could make it a whole long weekend on the island of the gods and Julia Roberts. They got their nails done. They planned their outfits. They met fellow Bangkokians at the beach clubs and at the night clubs. They’re back with a tan, and a certain joie de vivre about them. They’re also still posting highly photogenic stories from their trip to this day.

The ‘I Flew to Japan and Ate Until My Pants Exploded’

This person didn’t fly to Japan when just about everyone else was flying to Japan. They waited for Songkran, and probably took a few extra vacation days, too. The week before, they quietly logged out of Microsoft Teams, set an Out-Of-Office email, and packed up their best warm clothes for a quick trip to Tokyo. Cherry blossoms, endless bowls of ramen, and plenty of highballs later, they’re back in the office now asking to go to an izakaya for drinks after work. Luckily, they also brought you back some matcha biscuits.

The ‘I Went to the Maldives and You All Hate Me Right Now’

To be honest, this person is probably still on leave. Good. Don’t come back. We all hate you here. Happy Thai New Year!