UOB, The Em District, and AEG to launch UOB LIVE, a world-class entertainment venue

UOB, The Em District, and AEG have joined forces in a historic move. Brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, the three industry giants are launching UOB LIVE, a cutting-edge entertainment venue that is set to redefine entertainment experiences in Thailand and the ASEAN region. Here’s a closer look.

Through a shared commitment for innovation and excellence, UOB LIVE will see the union of the three industry giants: AEG, the world’s leader in sports and live entertainment; The EM District, Thailand’s premier retail and entertainment complex developer; and UOB, one of Asia’s leading banks.

UOB, The Em District, and AEG welcome a new era of entertainment with UOB LIVE

UOB LIVE is set to open at The EMSPHERE shopping mall in Bangkok, and serve as a state-of-the-art entertainment venue with capacity for 6000 people. Managed by ASM Global, the venue aims to become a world-class entertainment destination, bringing international performances, live concerts, and globally anticipated sporting events to Thailand.

Tan Choo Hin, President and CEO of UOB Thailand, notes, “UOB LIVE marks a significant leap in transforming live entertainment for our customers. With AEG’s global expertise and The Em District’s leadership position in the local market, we will redefine the entertainment landscape in Southeast Asia. UOB LIVE goes beyond a mere venue; it will serve as an immersive platform, uniting diverse communities through the universal language of entertainment.”

UOB has long focused customer experience, catering to many different lifestyles. The partnership will allow the bank to provide its clients with exceptional entertainment experiences.

Supaluck Umpujh, Chairwoman of The Mall Group and The EM District, echoes the sentiment, highlighting that UOB LIVE will “revolutionise the country’s business, retail, and entertainment centres, placing Bangkok and Thailand at the forefront of world retail innovation, entertainment events, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, and new lifestyle experiences.”

The EMSPHERE will see retail experiences from world-renowned brands, as well as dining experiences, multi-culture entertainment complexes, and other facilities. Thereby, UOB LIVE is a key component of the EM District vision. Supaluck Umpujh continues, “This partnership with AEG and UOB underlines our shared commitment to innovation, creativity, and excellence.”

The partnership is a welcome step into a new era of entertainment. It is the first naming rights deal for entertainment giant AEG, since its expansion into Asia-Pacific late last year. It also underpins AEG’s focus on expansion into the rapidly-growing APAC market, with further venues slated to open across South Korea and Japan in the next few years.

As Adam Wilkes, President and CEO of AEG Pacific, explains, “UOB LIVE symbolises the future, offering guests unparalleled live experiences. Our partnership with UOB and The Mall Group signifies a significant step forward in delivering world-class events and unforgettable moments to audiences in Thailand and beyond.”

More details about UOB LIVE, including its grand opening date, will be announced in the coming months.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.