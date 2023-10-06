The three-member Korean indie band wave to earth is set to play in Thailand in Bangkok and Chiang Mai in March, 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about their upcoming concerts.

Even if you are not adamant fans of this Korean indie rock back, you’ve probably come across their songs somewhere if you’re active on Instagram–think bad from wave to earth’s 01 flaws and all, the 14-track album which dominated Apple Music Thailand’s chart for a week this year.

K-indie band wave to earth is coming to Thailand in March 2024

But if you’re really their fans, we’ve got some good news for you: the K-indie band wave to earth is coming to Thailand. They’re not even hosting a concert once, but twice, with their Thailand concerts set in both Bangkok and Chiang Mai in March, 2024 according to Very Festival.

Details on ticket pricing and sale dates are yet to be disclosed.

Making their debut in 2019 with the single “wave,” wave to earth is a trio featuring the talents of songwriter and guitarist Daniel Kim, bassist John Cha, and drummer Dongkyu Shin.