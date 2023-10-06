facebook
Home > What's On > News > K-indie band wave to earth is coming to Thailand in March 2024
K-indie band wave to earth is coming to Thailand in March 2024
What's On
06 Oct 2023 03:22 PM

K-indie band wave to earth is coming to Thailand in March 2024

Porpor Leelasestaporn

The three-member Korean indie band wave to earth is set to play in Thailand in Bangkok and Chiang Mai in March, 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about their upcoming concerts. 

Even if you are not adamant fans of this Korean indie rock back, you’ve probably come across their songs somewhere if you’re active on Instagram–think bad from wave to earth’s 01 flaws and all, the 14-track album which dominated Apple Music Thailand’s chart for a week this year.   

K-indie band wave to earth is coming to Thailand in March 2024

wave to earth
Image Credit: wave to earth / Facebook.

But if you’re really their fans, we’ve got some good news for you: the K-indie band wave to earth is coming to Thailand. They’re not even hosting a concert once, but twice, with their Thailand concerts set in both Bangkok and Chiang Mai in March, 2024 according to Very Festival.

Details on ticket pricing and sale dates are yet to be disclosed. 

Making their debut in 2019 with the single “wave,” wave to earth is a trio featuring the talents of songwriter and guitarist Daniel Kim, bassist John Cha, and drummer Dongkyu Shin.

Music Events wave to earth
K-indie band wave to earth is coming to Thailand in March 2024

Porpor Leelasestaporn
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.