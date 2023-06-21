What are ‘beige flags’ and why is the dating term taking TikTok by storm?

In every relationship, there’s a little moment when you look over to your significant other and go “…huh?” This phenomenon has now been coined a ‘beige flag,’ but what exactly is a beige flag? And how can you spot one?

While beige flags are quite a new term and the definition can be quite loose, a ‘beige flag’ refers to little quirks your significant other exhibits. These don’t have to be bad or a dealbreaker (those are red flags), but it isn’t a positive thing either (presumably, that would be a green flag).

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Andrew Neel/Unsplash]

What are beige flags? The new dating term is taking socials by storm

Beige flags evolve from the popular usage of “red flags” to define negative traits to look out for in a relationship, and to a lesser extent, “green flags” to note positive traits that are alluring to a person. Beige flags, however, aren’t clear-cut. Think of mannerisms that you may think of as a bit odd, but not make-it-or-break-it situations. Of course, these are all subjective, which makes for great internet discourse.

For example, one of our team members shared that their boyfriend’s beige flag was that he never watched any of the most popular sitcoms ever, including How I Met Your Mother, Friends, IT Crowd, Will & Grace, and not even Brooklyn Nine-Nine. “Like, I’m not going to break up with him because of it, but it’s surely not a positive thing.”

One user on TikTok says that their boyfriend’s beige flag is that he sets timers instead of alarms, so if he wants to wake up at 8am and it’s midnight, he’ll set up an 8-hour timer instead. Another says that someone they know puts in their parents’ full name as their contact info in their phone. One also says that their spouse always asks the waiter what they recommend, then proceeds to put all their trust into said waiter and order whatever they recommend every single time.

While beige flags aren’t negative in nature, many also point out that some things that seem weird to you can build up impact over time. Beige flags can become red flags. Sometimes beige flags people post can be seen as very endearing, even though they’re not to the point of being sought-after qualities. This includes things like wishing retail workers to have a nice day, or being able to remember every person’s name they come across. Humblebragging isn’t a new thing on the internet, after all.

What can certainly be taken away from this is how different and unique each person is. Who knows? Maybe your significant other’s beige flags might just end up in your wedding vows one day.