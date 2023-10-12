World, meet Sweet Garleek—a leek and garlic hybrid vegetable taking kitchens by storm

If you were like us, constantly weeping, waiting day by day like Paul Sheldon in Misery for a new allium to drop, now it’s finally here: introducing Sweet Garleek.

The newly-released Sweet Garleek sets out to answer the age-old dilemma: what do we get if we combine garlic and leek in one long vegetable?

[Hero and featured image credit: Row 7 Seeds]

World, meet Sweet Garleek—a leek and garlic hybrid vegetable

You may have heard of Dan Barber. He was recognised in 2009 as one of the most influential people by Time Magazine, he has received multiple James Beard Foundation awards, and was featured in the second episode of Netflix’s Chef’s Table.

Teaming up with plant breeder Michael Mazourek, Dan established Row 7 Seed Co., a seed company selling specifically-bred seeds with the kitchen in mind, all of which are certified organic and non-GMO. Other notable products include the reimagined butternut squash that holds a sweeter, richer flavour called the Honeypatch Squash, the purple-pigmented tomato named the Midnight Roma, and the Habanada Pepper, a variant of the habanero which contains all the aromatic notes but without any heat.

Their newest creation Sweet Garleek is the love child of the garlic and leek, combining the savoury flavours the garlic is loved for, and the mellow sweetness of leek all in one bite.

According to Chef Dan Barber himself, it is encouraged to use the whole product, from the crunchy base to the tender greens. Sautéed, grilled, turned into soup—it seems that the possibility for the vegetable hybrid is more vast than we might think. After all, that punch of garlic with lingering sweetness could be a new introduction to many kitchens, and likely even for fine dining.

In Dan Barber’s Instagram reel, he is seen using Sweet Garleek to make soup with rice, chicken, and Midnight Roma tomatoes. Other recipes listed on the official website include the Sweet Garleek Marmalade, and kimchi made from the vegetable.

For us, we’re thinking just a simple dish of buttered sautéed leeks or its addition to a frittata recipe will showcase the vegetable quite well. Fingers crossed it comes to Thailand some time.

The Sweet Garleek is not yet available as seeds, but was just rolled out as the first phase in Whole Foods, and teased to expand nationwide in the US soon.