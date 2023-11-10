LSA Opinion: What time should bars and clubs close in Thailand?

Just this week, it was announced that the Thai government plans to extend nightlife venue opening hours until 4am, following what will hopefully be a successful trial period. This comes after heavily restricted opening hours during and after the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and years of alcohol sales restrictions. The 4am closing time is welcomed by many, but not all, and has posed the question even within our own team: what time should bars and clubs close in Thailand? And why?

As tourist numbers start to return to pre-Covid highs, many are in for a shock if they’re arriving in Thailand for the first time. The Land of Smiles lessens its friendly facade at midnight, as alcohol sales are only permitted between 5pm to 12am, and from 11am to 2pm. This applies to almost all venues, and even to supermarket sales. A new hope to turn that frown upside down comes with the proposal for a later ending time, in an effort to boost tourism and economy.

We needn’t look far to see that the restricted alcohol sales and the complete alcohol ban during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic brought about the closure of many of our favourite watering holes and alcohol-related businesses. On top of this, Thailand also remains one of the few countries to observe several dry days (i.e. no alcohol sales at all) throughout the year. It comes as a surprise to the many tourists Thailand is trying to attract, given the country’s reputation as a nightlife and entertainment haven. Imagine: you booked your ticket to Thailand after watching The Hangover 2, only to realise Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis stopped drinking at an orderly 11.59pm.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Nick Fewings/Unsplash]

Added hours could mean extra business for many, but it isn’t all harmless fun and games. Just this week, activists protested against the proposal of the 4am bar and club closing times, arguing that longer drinking hours could be a health and safety hazard for Thailand. Lest we forget, Thailand still sees significant traffic accidents and other incidents in relation to alcohol abuse.

It’s a fair point, and it’s a point that has come up in our discussion as a team, too. Some very heavy drinkers, others hardly-ever-drinkers, this week, we’re gathered on bar stools to discuss: what time should bars and clubs close in Thailand? What time feels right? And why?

LSA Opinion: What time should bars and clubs close in Thailand?

1am and 5am

In my opinion, bars should be closed at 1 am because they open earlier than clubs and the staff needs their sleep. For clubs, I think 4-5 am is a reasonable time because usually it gets packed between 11 pm to midnight. And when you’re lit with your friends, time goes by really quick. It’s a bummer when it’s 3am and they kick you out. No one wants to come out the club when it’s bright outside.

—TC, Content Writer

6am

6am is the sweet spot for me. It’s the time that says ‘We don’t really want to close, but look, the sun is out. Go home and make your mom proud.’ By 6am most jok stores are already open and so are several parks, so I can go for a hot jok and then a short jog.

—PC, Content Writer

10am

Those who aren’t down for a party can wake up early for a Russian Breakfast (vodka and cigar).

—VC, Content Writer

6am

What is better than late-night drinking that you can just go home by using the BTS Skytrain or MRT subways? I mean people might cite how extended hours would result in more traffic accidents—which is understandable—but to be honest if we provided people with reliable transportation, we might be able to curb the number of car accidents and also sleep driving (not sure about this term, but it’s people who suddenly fall asleep while driving) would definitely be lesser. It might not help with the events in Thailand where roads suddenly collapse or construction sites fall down, though.

—PL, Features Editor

2am

2am, because as Ted Mosby said, “Nothing good happens after 2am.” I’ll just end up throwing all my character development down the drain and go back to the woman I was chasing after in Season 1 almost right after my wife died who was only introduced in the recent season… Wait, what are we talking about again?

—ES, Senior Writer

Never

I asked a bar owner recently and he said, “we pay rent for the full 24 hours, why do we only get to do business for a few hours a day?” I say we give bars and clubs free rein, and let them decide for themselves. They know their customers and their business. I trust they’d be smart with safety precautions for the greater good. I also don’t think anyone would actually open for 24 hours, but even if they did, just because you can drink 24 hours a day doesn’t mean you would, right? Right?

—LG, Creative Content Director