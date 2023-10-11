Where to buy, rent, or customise your Halloween costume in Bangkok

As Halloween approaches, the race against time to find your perfect costume has already begun. Here are some of the places where you can rent, buy, or even customise your bewitching looks this Halloween in Bangkok.

Finding the perfect Halloween costume can be a long, arduous task. You may have a vague plan of dressing yourself as your favourite cartoon characters or some pop-culture inspired costumes. But finding the perfect materials for your DIY costumes is not always easy. While now we may be blessed with the grace of Shopee and Lazada to fit our wild imaginations, there are things like late delivery and not-accurate-as-in-photo products that we have to be wary of.

Fortunately, Bangkok has a lot of places where you can rent your spooky costumes for cheap. Since it’s not likely that you’d be reusing it after–not to mention the fast fashion, amirite?–here are some of the spots where you can find your last-minute Halloween costumes in Bangkok.

Best places to buy or rent Halloween costumes in Bangkok

Alex Costumes

Boasting over 4 branches across Bangkok, this costume studio is arguably one of the best places where your wild imaginations come to life. Want to be Roronoa Zoro? They’ve got it. In fact, they have all of the Straw Hat’s crew costumes available. Prices start at THB 700 for the rental fees with an additional deposit of THB 500.

Alex Costume. B1 Palladium World, Pratunam. Open daily 10am-7.30pm. Tel. 095-902-4247.

Cinderella Fancy

Arguably holding the largest collection of fancy costumes–with over 7,000 designs and plus-size options available–Cinderella Fancy is another perfect option in case you want to dominate your office’s Halloween costume party–think Cleopatra’s costume complete with majestic wings, for example. The place also does some customisations in case you need to resize the costume.

Cinderella Fancy. Tel. 02-640-5553.

Enjoy Suite

Enjoy Suite boasts over 700 fancy costumes–all complete with props and accessories–in its arsenal, from the murderous Squid Game doll to Demon Slayer’s hashira. Prices start at THB600.

Enjoy Suite. Itsaraphap Soi 41. Tel. 086-0508725.

Fancy Story

Princesses, MCU characters, and DC villains all gather at Fancy Story. Though this Halloween costume spot may be a bit far from our usual radar, Fancy Story also offers an online delivery service where you can rent the costumes from its huge catalog. Prices start at THB 300 for 5-day rental.

Fancy Story. Tel. 092-599-5946.

DreamBox Costume

Tucked away inside Phra Khanong’s Pridi Banomyong Soi 26 is a tiny costume studio where you can find your Ursula, Barbie, and even Chinese imperial princess looks–all complete with wigs and necessary accessories. Prices start at THB 800 for a three-day rental.

DreamBox Costume. Pridi Banomyong Soi 26. BTS Phra Khanong. Open daily 11am-6pm.