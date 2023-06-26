Phuket’s Soi Romanee has been named one of the world’s most beautiful streets

Located on the beautiful island of Phuket, Soi Romanee ranked 19th on “The World’s 20 Most Beautiful Streets” list, according to Seasia.

[Featured Image Credit: Vaskar Sam/Unsplash; Hero Image Credit: Vaskar Sam/Unsplash]

Phuket’s Soi Romanee named one of the most beautiful streets in the world

Southeast Asia-based news website Seasia.Stats posted its ranking for the world’s most beautiful streets on social media, and one of Thailand’s very own has made the list.

According to the “The World’s 20 Most Beautiful Streets” list features, Phuket’s Soi Romanee, ranking at no. 19, features “pastel colours galore, unique architectural details, and the most charm.”

The criteria speaks true to what Soi Romanee is all about. Located in Phuket Old Town, the street is known for its vibrant colours that adorn the Sino-Portuguese buildings. Tourists flock to the street just to take photos with the colonial-style architecture. Apart from the photo opps, you can also find souvenir shops, boutique guest houses, as well as good coffee shops with unique vibes.

20 years ago, Soi Romanee used to be a red light district—think brothels, gambling houses, drug dens, and the like. You can still find the remnants of those abandoned buildings today as you’re taking a stroll down the street.

Even though Soi Romanee is quite a short walk from one end to another, it’s an enjoyable destination to visit in the afternoon before you hit the seaside. During the annual Phuket Old Town Festival, the street is packed with tourists, live bands, and fun vibes all around you can enjoy during the evening.

The full list for Seasia‘s “The World’s 20 Most Beautiful Streets” is as follows: