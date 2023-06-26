facebook
Phuket’s Soi Romanee has been named one of the world’s most beautiful streets
26 Jun 2023 06:19 PM

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

Located on the beautiful island of Phuket, Soi Romanee ranked 19th on “The World’s 20 Most Beautiful Streets” list, according to Seasia.

[Featured Image Credit: Vaskar Sam/Unsplash; Hero Image Credit: Vaskar Sam/Unsplash]

Southeast Asia-based news website Seasia.Stats posted its ranking for the world’s most beautiful streets on social media, and one of Thailand’s very own has made the list.

According to the “The World’s 20 Most Beautiful Streets” list features, Phuket’s Soi Romanee, ranking at no. 19, features “pastel colours galore, unique architectural details, and the most charm.”

The criteria speaks true to what Soi Romanee is all about. Located in Phuket Old Town, the street is known for its vibrant colours that adorn the Sino-Portuguese buildings. Tourists flock to the street just to take photos with the colonial-style architecture. Apart from the photo opps, you can also find souvenir shops, boutique guest houses, as well as good coffee shops with unique vibes.

Image credit: kaori_f.th/Instagram

20 years ago, Soi Romanee used to be a red light district—think brothels, gambling houses, drug dens, and the like. You can still find the remnants of those abandoned buildings today as you’re taking a stroll down the street.

Even though Soi Romanee is quite a short walk from one end to another, it’s an enjoyable destination to visit in the afternoon before you hit the seaside. During the annual Phuket Old Town Festival, the street is packed with tourists, live bands, and fun vibes all around you can enjoy during the evening.

The full list for Seasia‘s “The World’s 20 Most Beautiful Streets” is as follows:

  1. Symi Harbour, Livadia
  2. Acorn Street, Boston
  3. Bo-Kaap, Cape Town
  4. Callejon El Asri, Chefchaouen
  5. Rua Luís de Camões, Águeda
  6. Alberobello, Puglia
  7. Anafiotika, Athens
  8. Quai de la Poissonnerie, Colmar
  9. Venetian Island, Burano
  10. Cherry Blossoms, Tokyo
  11. El Caminito, Buenos Aires
  12. Aldama, San Miguel de Allende
  13. Champs de Mars, Paris
  14. Rue Crémieux, Paris
  15. Arlington Row, Bibury
  16. Lombard Street, San Francisco
  17. Kek Chuan Road, George Town
  18. Annecy, Rhone Alpes
  19. Soi Romanee, Phuket
  20. Nyhavn, Copenhagen
Vichayuth Chantan

Content Writer, Bangkok

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
