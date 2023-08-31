Sail the Chao Phraya River on One Piece’s ‘Going Merry’ this 1-3 September

With its adaptation premiere on the platform today, Netflix’s One Piece has brought out the legendary pirate ship ‘Going Merry’ to Thailand. From 1-3 September, the ship is now docked at the Chaophraya River ready to recruit you on board.

While millions of fans around the globe are hyping over the upcoming live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s pirate comedy-adventure One Piece, Netflix Thailand has arranged for the iconic ship from the series, the Going Merry, to be docked at the Chaophraya River

As part of a special event, fellow nakamas can embark on a journey on this ship from 1-3 September at the River City Pier 3.

Though the ship may not transport you to the Grand Line, of course, Straw Hat’s fans can hop on the ship and still see the majestic view of the river while living in their fantasy.

For those eager to take part in this once-in-a-lifetime experience, here is the schedule for the ship’s operation:

10:00 – 11:30: Sailing, with each round lasting approximately 10 minutes.

11:30 – 15:00: The ship will be docked at Pier 3, River City.

15:00 – 16:30: Sailing, with each round lasting approximately 10 minutes.

16:30 – 19:00: The ship will be docked at Pier 3, River City.

The ship’s schedule may change depending on weather conditions. The number of passengers is limited to 20 people per trip.

First published in Shueisha’s ‘Weekly Shonen Jump’ magazine in Japan in 1997, One Piece is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. The series follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew to find the world’s greatest treasure, known as One Piece, and become the Pirate King.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Netflix Thailand]



