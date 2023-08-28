Paris Hilton is coming to Bangkok for her perfume launch this 11 September

facebook
Rejoice, Little Hiltons. The American socialite and perfume princess Paris Hilton is coming to Bangkok to launch her perfume collection ‘Ruby Rush’ this 11 September at Siam’s multi brand beauty store Eve & Boy. Here’s everything you need to know. 

On 26 August, the American hotel heiress announced on her Facebook Page that she will personally come to launch her perfume collection herself. The event will be held at Siam Square One’s multi-brand beauty store Eve & Boy on 11 September, 4pm.



 

Inspired by the gem’s harmonious, healing properties, Paris Hilton launched her ‘Ruby Rush,’ the 28th addition to her fragrance collection in 2022. Her ‘Ruby Rush’ scent–a mix of juicy cherry, hibiscus nectar, raspberry bloom, and soothing sandalwood–is meant to evoke feminine allure and ruby intensity. 

Image Credit: Paris Hilton Fragrance / Instagram

Following her Ruby Rush collection is Hilton’s Love Rush, her 29th collection in which she drew inspiration from her romance with her husband Carter Reum. Its iconic bottle design takes after her wedding dress itself. 

Paris Hilton's Love Rush
Image Credit: Paris Hilton Fragrances

The event will be held at Eve & Boy (Siam Square One) this 11 September, 4pm. For more information, check out here.  



