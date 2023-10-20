Thailand to host first-ever Planet Bear pop-up at River City Bangkok

Calling all art toy lovers and devoted Planet Bear fans. Get ready for the ultimate cuteness overload as the Planet Bear pop-up is coming to Thailand.

This year, Planet Bear joins The Gallery Shop and River City Bangkok to present its first pop-up store in Thailand. From October 23, 2023, until November 23, 2023, visitors can head to this exclusive pop-up store to witness the planet of bears.

Located on the 1st floor at The Gallery Shop in River City Bangkok, this special collaboration will take you into the captivating world of Planet Bear. Once inside, you will find a fascinating array of exclusive and unique products. Whether it’s the Blind Box Series in both the Family and Theater versions or the highly sought-after Action Figure Series like the iconic characters Panda-Panpan and Panda-Luna, you can find them here. There will also be good news for those searching for the sold-out Peripheral and Derivatives Series, too.

[All Images Courtesy of Planet Bear]

At the Planet Bear pop-up, there will also be an opportunity to meet the artist Candy up close on October 23, 2023, starting at 10am. The lucky first 30 customers will receive personally signed Planet Bear items by the artist. Moreover, those with a total purchase of THB 1,000 or more will receive a special bonus gift. For the entire month, anyone visiting the store will also receive adorable stamps.

For further information, please visit The Gallery Shop’s Facebook here or add their Line ID: @thegalleryshop.